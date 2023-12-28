Borno Govt Condemns Killing Of Truck Driver By Soldier, Assures To Seek Justice

Following the killing of a truck driver, Mohammed Bello by a soldier at a checkpoint along Maiduguri Damboa road over alleged extortion, the Borno State government has strongly condemned the act and assured that it will ensure that the deceased gets justice.

The state government also condole the immediate family of the driver as well as the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), assuring that the Government will ensure that the driver gets justice

It would be recalled that the truck driver, Mohammed Bello, of Bulabulin ward, Maiduguri., was said to have to convey a humanitarian good from Maiduguri to N’jammena, the capital of Chad but was allegedly shot to death by a soldier at the military checkpoint..

Briefing newsmen at the Conference Hall of the SSG office, Musa Usman Secretariat, Maiduguri on Thursday, the Borno state Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Bukar Tijjani said ” the state has strongly condemn the killing and will investigate and ensure that justice for the deceased”.The Borno State government sees this as a heinous incident and a brutal one for that matter; it is an incident which the government of Borno State and its people cannot condone..”

Hon.Tijjani said, “We also condemn such incidence and hope that it does not happen again; it is condemnable in strongest terms and we hope it does not recur,” stressing, “Anything that will prevent the free movement of our people doing their lawful business must be avoided.

“Let me assure the NURTW leaders that the Borno State government will take all actions.to endure that anyone found culpable will be brought to book under the laws of Borno State and Nigeria.”

The SSG said already, the Army and the state government were already deepening discussions to ensure that NURTW members and other travellers plying the Borno routes are not extorted of their lawful earnings, stressing the government will ensure free movement of motorists, traders, farmers, herders and other travellers is not hindered by any security agent over any extortion.

Also speaking, the NURTW through, its Secretary, Ahmadu Musa, complained: “The extortion of our members on this road (Mauduguri- Gamboru-Chad road) is just damn too much.”

“The driver was carrying humanitarian goods to N’jammena, Chad, not even anywhere in Nigeria,” the Borno State NURTU Secretary, Ahmadu Miss, disclosed at a news conference in Maiduguri, Thursday, December 28, saying, “the goods had been cleared by the Theater Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, and he was carrying the clearance papers,” Musa said.

Musa lamented that: “the soldiers at the checkpoint asked for the papers; he promptly presented them; but in receiving the papers, a soldier asked: are we going to chop papers? Take your paper and bring out money; the driver said nobody gave me any money to give you.”

The NURTW secretary said “The soldier then started beating him and his assistants even when they were right inside the truck. When he alighted, the soldier continued beating him until he breathed his last.,

He assured that the NURTW would continue plying the route, fully confident that the state government and the Army would ensure Justice in the case.

Also, a family member of the deceased, Musa, flanked by other officials of the union, thanked the state government for taking prompt action on the matter and assuring that both the government and the 7Div are carrying out intensive investigations with a view to bringing the culprit to book.

Reacting to the incident, the 7 Division Nigerian Army in a statement issued by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Lt Col. Ajemasu Jingina said The Division has received a complaint from the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Borno State Chapter on the alleged killing of their member, a truck driver by the name, Mr Mohammed Bello. The alleged incident occurred on 26 December 2023 along Dikwa-Gamboru Road at a checkpoint where soldiers are deployed for their routine duties”

The statement said “On receiving a complaint of the unfortunate incident, the Division swiftly swung into action and commenced investigation. Furthermore, engagement has been established with NURTW towards a peaceful resolution to the incident”

The Army assured both the family of the deceased and the NURTW of its commitment towards ensuring that justice is served to the family and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.

” In the Division’s effort towards ensuring that the family of the victim gets justice, the soldier in question has been arrested, and an investigation has commenced. It’s also worthy to mention that the Division does not tolerate any form of unprofessional conduct from any personnel as we operate within the ambit of the law.”, Lt Col Jingina said.

The Army also reassured the members of the general public that it remains resolute and professional in the joint effort to tackle insecurity in Borno State.

A driver who does want his name in print said that there are 33 checkpoints along Maiduguri Gamboru roads and all extort money from the commercial drivers plying the roads.