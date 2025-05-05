Borno Govt Closes Official Camps In Maiduguri

Share

The Borno State Government has officially closed the Muna Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Maiduguri, marking the completion of its plan to shut down all formal IDP camps within the State capital.

Governor Babagana Zulum announced the closure during a press briefing at the Muna camp on Monday, confirming the resettlement of 6,000 displaced families, primarily from Dikwa and Mafa Local Government Areas.

The Muna camp, one of the largest in the State, previously sheltered approximately 11,000 families displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency over the past decade.

Governor Zulum emphasized that the resettlement initiative is critical to restoring normalcy and curbing criminal activities within the camps.

“Boko Haram can never be eradicated without resettlement taking place,” Zulum stated.

“People have to go back to their homes and earn their livelihood. We have observed increasing cases of prostitution, gangsterism, child abuse, and other criminalities in the IDP camps.”

The Governor noted that the resettlement program is part of a broader strategy launched four years ago to close all official IDP camps within Maiduguri metropolis.

“So far, we have successfully closed about 12 formal camps. Only two informal camps remain. We have already resettled 75% of the IDPs at Muna, and the remaining 25% will return to their ancestral communities in the coming days,” he said.

Each of the resettled 6,000 families will receive food supplies, building materials, and access to healthcare.

In addition, the State government is providing financial assistance: N100,000 to each household head and an additional N50,000 to each housewife.

In a related development, Governor Zulum also visited the Maiduguri Maximum Security Correctional Facility earlier in the day, where he unveiled plans to upgrade its vocational and skills acquisition centre.

The initiative aims to strengthen rehabilitation efforts and reduce recidivism among inmates.

“The essence of keeping individuals in a correctional facility is to reform, not merely to punish,” Zulum said.

“We are assessing their living conditions, particularly in the area of technical and vocational training. We will also review the cases of inmates convicted for minor offences to consider possible releases within the framework of the law.”

Governor Zulum was accompanied by federal lawmaker Bukar Talba, Acting Chief of Staff Babagana Mallumbe, Special Adviser on Religious Affairs Sheikh Modu Mustapha, and Government House Permanent Secretary Barrister Mustapha Ali Busuguma.

The Borno State Government continues to prioritize the stabilization and rehabilitation of communities affected by insurgency as it moves toward a post-conflict recovery phase.

