The Borno State government on Monday said it achieved 84 per cent budget performance and implementation in the year 2024.

Briefing journalists at the 2025 Approved Budget Press Briefing held at the Conference Hall, Musa Usman Secretariat, Maiduguri on Monday, the State Commissioner on Budget and Planning, Babagana Mallumbe, said, “This height was achieved due to the introduction of technology and other measures of budget process and implementation.

” The introduction of the automated software has resulted in efficient and effective implementation of budget, tracking process and implementation which has greatly assisted in blocking linkages.

“We are committed to ensuring proper utilization of public resources”, the commissioner added.

According to him, ” the approved 2025 Budget tagged ‘Budget of Recovery and Continuity is a testament of the government commitment to good governance and transparency.

“We gathered here to provide an overview of the 2024 budget implementation and discuss how best to implement the 2025 budget.”

The commissioner said despite insurgency and the recent flood that affected the state, Borno budget implementation stood at N403billion budget implementation against the total of 419 total budget.

” The 2025 budget, which initially stood at N538, was jacked up to N621 billion. I am assuring you that the performance will surpass that of 2024, which stood at 84 percent “, he said.

He, therefore, called on the Director of Finance and the accounting officers of the ministries, Departments and Agencies to strictly adhere to their budget provisions and warned that anything outside the budget will not be entertained.

He, however, assured that the software application introduced is safe and secured.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Bukar Tijjani, said in the year 2023, the state government achieved 75 percent budget implementation, and in 2024, 84 per cent was achieved with the hope to achieve over 90 percent implementation in 2025.

” Despite the insecurity and the recent flood, Borno state government budget performance is better than many states in the areas of health, education, infrastructure, rebuilding public buildings, manpower development, resettlement of IDP among others”, he added.

In his welcome address, the permanent Secretary ministry of Budget and planning, Peter Solomon said, ” this gathering is to discuss better ways of implementing the 2025 budget.

” This briefing gives us the opportunity to know and track government policies and projects inline with the 25-year Development Plan, 10-year strategic plan and 10-pact agenda.

