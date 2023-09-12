Borno Gives Private Schools December Deadline To Be Accreditated Or Risk Closure

The Borno State government has given December deadlines to private schools and colleges that failed to come forward for accreditation and reaccreditation to risk total closure.

The Borno State Ministry of Education in a statement issued by the Director of schools, Alhaji Mustapha Umar said “The general public is hereby notified that, so far, only Two Hundred and Sixty six (266), private schools and colleges have appalled and successfully accreditated/ reaccredited by the ministry ”

” All schools yet be reaccredited/ re-accreditated are operating illegally for which they risk closure at any time”, the ministry warned

Allah Mystapha Umar said “Accreditation and reaccreditation firms for new and existing schools were issued in September, 2022. A dateline of 30th January 2023 which was later extended by four months ending 30th May 2023 for submission, inspection and issuing of accreditation/ reaccreditation certification for operating private schools and colleges in the state.”

While looking forward to more schools in the coming days, the ministry advised the general public to take note that only accredited private schools and colleges are allowed to operate.