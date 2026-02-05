Borno Gets Six New Judges

The Borno State Acting Governor, Dr Umar Kadafur, has presided over the swearing-in of six new High Court Judges into the state’s judiciary.

Speaking after the swearing-in, which was held at the Government House, Maiduguri, on Thursday, the Acting Governor said: “It is with a great sense of responsibility that we have just witnessed the swearing-in of six newly appointed High Court Judges. This exercise is not ceremonial alone; it is a deliberate institutional measure to reinforce the rule of law, safeguard citizens’ rights, and enhance the efficiency of justice delivery.”

Dr Kadafur said, “This administration recognises that justice must be timely, accessible, and credible. To this end, the modernisation of judicial processes has been prioritised. The adoption of digital platforms, including e-filing systems, electronic case management, and digital legal resources, will serve to reduce procedural delays, improve transparency, and build public confidence in judicial outcomes.”

He further said, “Our strategic vision is to establish a judiciary that is responsive to contemporary realities and aligned with global best practices. By eliminating outdated processes and embracing digital transformation, we aim to ensure that justice is dispensed fairly, promptly, and without administrative bottlenecks.”

Addressing the newly sworn-in judges, he said: “To the newly sworn-in High Court Judges, I congratulate you and extend this charge: your responsibilities go beyond adjudication. You are expected to actively support the digitisation and modernisation agenda, uphold integrity, and ensure that justice delivery reflects both the resilience of our people and the aspirations of a progressive society.”

He assured that the Borno State Government remains committed to providing the necessary infrastructure, training, and institutional support required to sustain the reforms, adding that “together, we shall consolidate a judicial system that is efficient, transparent, and citizen-focused.”

Also speaking, the Chief Judge of Borno State, Justice Kashim Zannah, said that the state would reopen High Courts in Biu, Bama, and Monguno.

In his vote of thanks, one of the newly sworn-in judges, Prof Umar Alkali, thanked the Borno State Government for finding them worthy of the appointment and assured that they would discharge their duties as required by law.