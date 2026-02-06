Borno Gets 6 New High Court Judges

The Borno State Government yesterday swore in six newly appointed High Court judges. Acting Governor Umar Kadafur said their swearingin the intervention was to enhance efficiency, transparency, and public confidence in the judiciary.

According to him, the state government has prioritised the modernisation of judicial processes through the adoption of digital platforms, including electronic filing, electronic case management systems, and access to digital legal resources, to reduce delays and eliminate administrative bottlenecks.

He said: “Our vision is to build a judiciary that is responsive to contemporary realities and aligned with global best practices, where justice is dispensed fairly, promptly, and without undue hindrance.”

Kadafur added: “It is with a great sense of responsibility that we have just witnessed the swearing-in of six newly appointed High Court judges. “This exercise is not ceremonial alone, it is a deliberate institutional measure to reinforce the rule of law, safeguard citizens’ rights and enhance the efficiency of justice delivery.”