Borno: Fresh Boko Haram Attack Claims Lives In Izge Community

At least two military personnel, including a captain and a private soldier, were killed in the early hours of Wednesday during a fresh attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Izge community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Emir of Gwoza, His Royal Highness Mohammed Shehu Timta, confirmed the incident to journalists in Maiduguri, stating that the assault occurred around 1:00 a.m.

The Emir said the attack was launched by armed terrorists, but was swiftly repelled by a joint response team comprising the Nigerian military, Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), local hunters, vigilantes, and residents of the community.

During the exchange, three insurgents were killed. Security forces also recovered several items from the assailants, including over 10 bicycles, motorcycles, a seized military vehicle, and a sophisticated firearm with ammunition.

“My people in Izge came under Boko Haram invasion today at about 1 a.m. Unfortunately, a Captain and a Soldier paid the supreme price,” the Emir said.

“But in a brave and swift reaction from the military, CJTF, local hunters, vigilantes, and our resilient community, the attack was repelled.”

The Emir commended the efforts of all those involved in repelling the attack and prayed for the repose of the souls of the fallen officers.

He also praised Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, for his continued support in the fight against insurgency.

“Let me commend our military forces, security agencies, CJTF members, local hunters, and the resilient people of Izge for their bravery.

As I speak, many are still in the bush combing for the fleeing terrorists,” he added.

He further called on the Federal Government to urgently equip security forces with modern technology and advanced weaponry to effectively combat the remnants of Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters, particularly as communities prepare for the 2025 farming season.

The attack underscores the persistent threat posed by insurgent groups in Nigeria’s northeast, despite significant efforts to restore peace and resettle displaced communities.

