Borno Flags Off Free Transport Programme To South, East, South-South

The Borno State Government has officially flagged off its 2025 Free Annual Transportation Programme to the southern, eastern, and South-South regions of Nigeria, reaffirming its commitment to compassion, inclusivity, and people-centred governance.

The programme, which commenced on Sunday, December 21, 2025, has since 2020 provided critical mobility support to thousands of Nigerians during the festive season, facilitating safe interstate travel irrespective of ethnicity, religion, or social background.

Flagging off the initiative at the Kano Motor Park in Maiduguri, Governor Babagana Zulum said the programme was designed to ease the hardship faced by low-income earners and vulnerable groups, particularly during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Represented by the Chairman of the Implementation Committee, Chief Ugochukwu Egwudike, Governor Zulum explained that, beyond transportation, the scheme seeks to promote social cohesion and national unity by reconnecting families separated by economic or security challenges.

He recalled that over the years, the programme has reunited families who had been unable to travel home for three to five years, enabling them to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones. During the previous exercise, beneficiaries also received ₦30,000 each, paid directly into their bank accounts to alleviate financial pressures and ensure transparency.

For the 2025 programme, a total of 320 passengers will travel on Day One, 280 on Day Two, and 150 on Day Three, with all passengers safely conveyed to their destinations.

The fourth day will focus on distributing palliatives and social support to 300 widows, orphans, and other vulnerable persons.

The Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Borno State, Apostle Joshua Akeredolu, lauded the initiative, describing it as timely and impactful, particularly for Christian faithful travelling to celebrate Christmas.

He praised Governor Zulum’s inclusive leadership and offered prayers for his continued success and greater service to humanity.

Other stakeholders described the programme as a practical demonstration of Governor Zulum’s humane and responsive leadership, highlighting its positive impact on social welfare, interfaith harmony, and national integration.

The Free Annual Transportation Programme remains one of Borno State Government’s flagship social intervention initiatives, providing annual relief and mobility support to thousands of Nigerians across the country.