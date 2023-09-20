Borno Fed Lawmaker Empowers 1700 Constituents With Spraying Machines, Water Pumps, Others

The member representing Chubok, Damboa, and Gwoza Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Ahmed Usman Jaha has empowered 1700 members of his constituency with water pump, spraying, and hand-tilling machines.

While flagging off the distribution at the Government House, Maiduguri, the Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum has commended the federal lawmaker for providing farm inputs to the farmers of his constituency, which is in line with the 10-point agenda of his administration.

Represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur said ” I am happy today to witness the distribution of farm inputs to the farmers in Damboa, Chibok, and Gwoza federal Constituency. This gesture will go a long way in making them food sufficient “.

” I want to commend the federal lawmaker for always getting in touch with his people. He has been distributing support to his people, he has been doing a lot for his people. I had the opportunity to witness several of his interventions,” the Governor.

He urged the beneficiaries to put in good use the items given to them and not to sell them, as these items will not only help them to have enough food for their families but also boost the economy of their families and communities in general.

Earlier, the member Representing Damboa, Chibok, and Gwoza federal Constituency, Him. Ahmed Java said, “Today we are here for the distribution of my widows might we be able to attract these for the members of my constituency to encourage you and to build resilience.”

“Even recently, to be specific, from 9 September to 19th, September 2023, members of Boko Haram insurgents killed 10 people in Gwoza. This is just to instill fear in the farmers to loot their farm products. I urge you to continue to be resilient. Because, if Boko Haram did not kill you, hunger will kill you”, Java said.

The lawmaker said “Today we are distributing 1,500 spraying machines,500 each to Damboa, Chibok and Gwoza local government areas. 150 water pumps and 20 tilling machines to be shared to only genuine farmers of my constituency in all 1700 persons will benefit. I urge you not to sell them but to make good use of them

He called on those who have not benefitted to be patience, as the items cannot go round but one day their turn is coming.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the Borno state Government, Hon. Bukar Tijjani said Hon. Java is one of the best out of 360 members of the green chamber of the National Assembly who have been always impacting on the lives of his people.

He urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items given to them by BH the Federal lawmaker.