Borno Electoral Commission Presents Cermrtificates Of Return To  27 Newly Elected Chairmen

The Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC) has presented certificates of return to the newly elected chairmen of the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony which took place at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri on Monday, Governor Bagana Zulum represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Bukar Tijjani urged the newly elected chairmen to justify the confidence reposed on them by the electorates by dedicating themselves to people-oriented projects.

He also urged them to always stay at the local government headquarters with their people to listen to their problems with a view to addressing them.

Earlier Speaking, the Executive Chairman, BOSIEC, Alhaji Lawan Mahmyd said “The Borno State Independent Electoral Commission BOSIEC was established by section 189 of the 1999 constitution and backed by the Borno State House of Assembly law of 2002 as amended, with the power to organize, supervise and conduct local government elections in the state as empowered by the section 10 (a, b,c) of the law “.

Alhaji Mahmud said, “Having conducted a free and fair, fair, credible and transparent election throughout the 27 local government councils for chairmen, vice chairmen, and councilors, it is my honour and privilege to present all successful candidates with certificates of return, it is my prayer that all of you will perform the functions of your various offices in accordance with the law”.

” I wish to urge and appeal to the winners of the election to extend hands of fellowship and magnanimity to other aspirants who lost the election to ensure, tranquility and progress of their local government areas “, he added.

The Executive Chairman also called on the elected chairmen to reciprocate the confidence reposed on them by the electorates by embarking on developmental projects that gave direct bearing on the lives of the people.

Highlights of the occasion were the presentation of certificates by the Secretary of the State Government, Hon Bukar Tijjani who presented the Governor Babagana Zulum.