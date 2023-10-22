Borno Commissioner Dies Weeks After Surviving Car Accident

Ibrahim Garba, the Borno State Commissioner for Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, and Resettlement, passed away a few weeks after taking office.

Garba passed away on Friday night in his home at the 777 Housing Estate in Maiduguri, the state capital, according to a statement released on Saturday by Isa Gusau, the governor of Borno’s spokesperson.

According to Gusau, his principal expressed sadness over Garba’s passing after learning of his passing with great shock and anguish.

He, however, said the deceased served as the governor’s Special Adviser on Special Projects prior to his appointment as a full commissioner.

The statement reads: “Governor Babagana Umara Zulum received the news with intense shock and profound grief.

“The Governor mourns alongside the late commissioner’s family, other loved ones, friends, associates, and members of the state executive council. “Late Engr Ibrahim Idriss Garba was the Governor’s Special Adviser on Special Projects before he was elevated and appointed commissioner of RRR, at the commencement of Zulum’s ongoing second term. “May Allah forgive the commissioner’s shortcomings and admit him into Aljanna. The governor’s spokesman added that the police have launched an urgent investigation into the sudden death of the commissioner. Gusau said the investigation is on the behest of Governor Zulum and the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Yusuf, who was at the house of the deceased to commiserate with his family. Garba’s death also comes weeks after he was involved in a car accident in the governor’s convoy on their way to the southern part of the state for a tour.