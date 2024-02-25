Borno Commences Closure Of Unofficial Camps, Resettles 447 IDPs To Dalori Community

In continuation of its resettlement drive, the Borno State government has resettled 447 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Kawar Mailla and Dalori communities to the newly constructed Dalori resettlement estate, Dalori, Konduga local government area.

Flagging off the resettlement of the two communities, at the Dalori Reatelemsnt Housing Estate, on Sunday, Governor Babagana Zulum said “It would recalled that we have closed all official camps within Maiduguri and today’s occasion signal the commencement of the closure of all unofficial camps.. By the Grace God, we are going close the remaining unofficial camps on or before May 29, 2024”.

“Zulum.said “I assure you government is doing everything possible to resettle the people of Muna and Madinatu unofficial camps and very soon we are going commence the reconstruction of Dalwa and Sandiya communities..

“This returnees are going to be given cash and food and non-food items to support them picks the pieces of their lives in line Kampala convention.”, Zulum said.

The Governor said the state government will communicate the distribution of food palliatives to 100,000 households in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) and Jere and also in Biu, Bayo, Shani Kwaya Kusar, Hawul, Damboa, Chibok among other LGAs in the state to cushion the hardship faced by the people as a result of the devaluation of Nair.

Earlier in his address, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Engr Goni Lawan said “447 IDps from Kawar Mailla and Dalori will restled here today, which comprises 205 from Jawar Mailla and the remaining 242 from Dalori community “.

He said all the returned will be provided with different livelihood supports to be able to be resettled in dignity and urged the returnees to make good use of the item provided to them.