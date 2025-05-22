Borno Bans Indiscriminate Tree Felling

Share

As part of efforts to combat deforestation and address the effects of climate change, Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has signed two Executive Orders: one prohibiting the indiscriminate felling of trees for firewood and charcoal, and the other mandating a monthly environmental sanitation exercise across the state.

The governor’s action comes amid rising concerns over desert encroachment and environmental degradation in the region.

Addressing journalists during a joint press conference organized by the Borno State Ministries of Environment, Information, and Internal Security, Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Emet Kois, said the state has long grappled with the challenges of deforestation, desertification, and climate change, which have worsened due to unregulated tree cutting.

“We are here at the NUJ secretariat as part of our sensitization efforts and stakeholder engagements to enlighten the public. Although there are existing laws, the Executive Orders were necessary for urgent and decisive action to address this growing threat,” Kois stated.

He called for collaborative efforts between government agencies, civil society, and the media to safeguard the environment, emphasizing the importance of reforestation initiatives.

According to him, the state government has already planted 10 million seedlings and plans to raise and plant an additional five million in 2025.

“We need the media to support awareness campaigns on the dangers of indiscriminate tree felling and the need for environmental protection,” he added.

Reading the details of the two Executive Orders, the Commissioner for Information, Prof. Usman Tar—represented by the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Aminu Chamalwa—outlined the penalties and enforcement measures attached to both orders.

For the Executive Order banning tree felling, Prof. Tar said:

“Any person who violates the provisions of this order shall be tried in a competent court. For a first offence, the penalty is a fine of ₦250,000 or imprisonment for up to three years. For subsequent offences, the penalty increases to a fine of ₦500,000 or up to five years imprisonment, or both. The Borno State Police Command and other relevant agencies are hereby mandated to enforce this order.”

Regarding the Executive Order mandating monthly environmental sanitation, he said:

“On sanitation days, movement is restricted—except for essential workers—within the hours specified for the exercise. All residents and business owners are required to clear and keep their premises clean, including a 10-meter radius around them.”

“Violators will face a fine of ₦100,000 or up to two years imprisonment for a first offence. Repeat offenders risk a fine of ₦200,000 or five years imprisonment, or both. In the case of corporate bodies, the fine may be up to ₦500,000. Enforcement will be carried out by the Borno State Environmental Sanitation Court, the police, and relevant agencies,” he added.

Governor Zulum’s actions signal a renewed commitment by the state government to tackle environmental degradation through legal and community-driven measures.

