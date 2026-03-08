Following President Bola Tinubu’s reaching out to the government and people of Borno State regarding the latest insurgency attack in the state, Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured the people that the government would not be cowed by despicable acts of cowardice and a doomed attempt to undermine the collective peace of the nation.

Deploring the attacks, including the abductions in Ngoshe and the coordinated assaults on military formations in Konduga, Marte, Jakana, and Mainok, the Vice President reaffirmed that the administration remained resolute in its duty to protecting the lives and properties of all Nigerians.

In a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, his spokesman on yesterday, Shettima emphasised that the Federal Government was deploying additional tactical assets and intelligence-driven reinforcements to the affected areas.

“The events of the past few days are a painful reminder of the shadow that persists, but let it be known: we choose light over shadow, and hope over despair. Our difference as a nation is the distance between the ruin of anarchy and the promise of order.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been briefed and has already directed a swift and total mobilisation of our security architecture.

The Federal Government will not tolerate any sanctuary for those who seek to displace our people or occupy an inch of Nigerian soil,” he said. The Vice President assured the people that the perpetrators of these beastly crimes would face the full wrath of the law.

He continued: “We are not just fighting a war. We are defending the very soul of our humanity against those who preach a toxic rhetoric of hate, and we will not be cowed by their gory acts.

“Our hearts bleed for the families in Borno and the brave soldiers, who paid the supreme price in the line of duty.

This administration will not rest until abducted citizens safely reunite with their families.”

Shettima commended the resilience of the people and government of Borno State under Governor Babagana Zulum and praised the gallantry of the troops on the frontlines.

“We remain one nation, tied to a common destiny. The sanctity of human life is nonnegotiable.

This madness will be brought to an end, not with empty words, but with the decisive and overwhelming force of the Nigerian State,” he further assured.