Borno Attack: Zulum Condemns Killings Of 58 Residents, Five Soldiers

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has condemned the killing of 58 residents and five soldiers in the Darajamal community in Bama Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking during his visit to the community on Saturday, September 6, Zulum commiserated with the families of the victims killed on Friday night.

Zulum noted the challenges faced in the fight against insecurity in the state and across the country.

This was as the Governor called for the immediate deployment of the newly trained Forest Guards to complement the military in safeguarding vulnerable communities.

“We are here to commiserate with the people of Darajamal over what happened last night that has claimed the lives of many people. It is very sad.

“This community was settled a few months ago, and they go about their normal activities, but unfortunately, they experienced a Boko Haram attack last night. Our visit is to commiserate with them and build their resilience.

“At this moment, we have confirmed that 63 people lost their lives, both civilians and military, although the civilian casualties are more. Close to about 60 civilians and five soldiers lost their lives.

“We have to take note that the numerical strength of the military is not enough to cover everywhere.

“So far so good, two sets of Forest Guards have been trained; therefore, one of the solutions that we need to implement immediately is to deploy the trained Forest Guards to most of the locations that are vulnerable, they will protect the forest and communities.”