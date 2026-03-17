Borno Attack: We’ll Intensify Efforts Against All Criminal Elements – Tinubu

…says terrorists won’t find any safety in Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday assured that his administration will intensify efforts against all criminal elements in the country.

The President said this in response to the terrorist bomb attack on communities in Maiduguri, Borno State, leading to the death of scores of citizens and injuries to many others.

Tinubu said that terrorists would not find any safe haven in the country, assuring that perpetrators of the dastardly attacks would be fished out and punished accordingly.

The President wrote: “The recent news from Maiduguri, Borno State, is profoundly upsetting. I mourn those who lost their lives, sympathise with the injured and stand in solidarity with the people of Borno during this challenging time.

“I want to make it categorically clear that these acts of terror are the final desperate and frantic attempts by criminals and terrorist elements trying to instil and spread fear, as they are under constant pressure from our brave armed forces and security agencies operating in various theatres.

“We will continue to intensify our efforts against all criminal elements, wherever they may be.

“I must commend the courage and fighting spirit of our patriotic troops who successfully repelled the coordinated attacks by these terrorists on military positions in the state.

“The Monday attacks were desperate acts of the evil-minded terrorist groups. Our gallant military and civilian task forces will curtail and put them down.

“Just last weekend, during a security meeting with leaders of security and intelligence agencies, I approved additional equipment and operational support to enhance their capabilities. This effort is already in progress.

“Additionally, I have directed security chiefs to move to Maiduguri to take charge of the situation. I have also directed the emergency agencies to provide proper care for the injured.

“There is no place in Nigeria where terrorists will find safety. We will locate them, confront them, and completely defeat them. Nigeria will not succumb to fear.”