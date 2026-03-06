President Bola Tinubu has directed the armed forces to intensify their efforts to protect civilians nationwide and prevent attacks on military installations in the North East.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu gave the order while expressing heartfelt condolences to the families of those affected by the recent terrorist attack by Boko Haram on the Ngoshe community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The President mourned the loss of innocent lives, including military personnel, and those caught in friendly fire during the aerial interdiction of fleeing terrorists by the Air Force.

He described the attack by the terrorists as a heartless assault on hapless citizens, urging Nigerians in Borno and elsewhere not to succumb to fear.

President Tinubu commends the military for their swift response, which led to the killing of scores of terrorists and their subsequent forced retreat.

He charges the military and other security agencies to work urgently to rescue those kidnapped by the terrorists.

Tinubu prayed for the souls of those who lost their lives in the attacks and friendly fire and extended his sympathies to their families and the Borno State Government.