Borno Attack: Take War To Terrorists, Bandits’ Camp, Tinubu Orders Army

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the military to be proactive by taking the war to the camps of the terrorists and bandits, especially in the northwest where they continue to threaten the lives and homes of innocent villagers.

The President gave this order while expressing sympathy to the military over the recent attack on the Nigerian Army Base in Damboa, Borno State.

Tinubu, in a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, directed the military to thoroughly investigate the attack and forestall future occurrences.

According to him, the President expressed his profound sympathy to the military authorities following the loss of six brave soldiers during a dawn terrorist attack on January 4, 2025, on the Army base.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers, whose sacrifice in defending the nation would forever be honoured and remembered.

Tinubu called for a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident and ensure that it served as a valuable lesson to prevent similar occurrences.

The President commended the armed forces for their swift and decisive response, particularly the air component, in launching effective retaliatory strikes. The targeted air raids resulted in the significant neutralisation of numerous terrorists and the destruction of their assets as they attempted to flee.

Tinubu remarks: “This resolute action by the Army demonstrates the capability and readiness of our military to confront and defeat threats to our nation’s security. Their actions testify to our resolve to eradicate terrorism and banditry, paving the way for a future where peace and security prevail for all Nigerians.

“I extend heartfelt gratitude and sympathy to our military and security forces on behalf of a grateful nation. Your sacrifices and dedication do not go unnoticed, and we stand firmly behind you in this ongoing fight to eliminate these threats.”

In the same vein, President Tinubu appealed to Nigerians and the media to support the military’s efforts to restore peace and security in the country.

