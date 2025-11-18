Borno Approves N1bn For Takeoff Of New Federal University

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has approved ₦1 billion for the immediate commencement of the Federal University of Agriculture and Entrepreneurship in Bama, located in Bama Local Government Area.

Governor Zulum made the announcement while receiving an inter-ministerial delegation on an assessment visit to the Government House.

He said, “I want to announce the donation of ₦1 billion for the takeoff of the University. I hereby direct the Commissioner for Education to facilitate the process and identify the immediate priority areas and gaps to channel the resources.”

The delegation included officials from the Federal Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission, the Budget Office, and the Office of the Head of Service.

The university was established after a bill sponsored by Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan was signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 22, 2025.

Governor Zulum had previously handed over the existing Umar Ibn Ibrahim Elkanemi College of Education, Science, and Technology in Bama to the federal government to facilitate a quick start of academic activities.

“The federal government announced the establishment of the university, but the state has to provide the enabling environment for the immediate takeoff of the institution,” Governor Zulum said.

“Although the institution belongs to the Federal Government, the services it will render are for the good people of Borno State. For me, every federal institution, especially tertiary institutions, belongs to Borno State.”

Governor Zulum also commended President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, and the Minister of Education for ensuring the university became a reality.

He promised to construct staff quarters and provide additional support to the institution.

Hajiya Rakiya Gambo Iliyasu, Director of University Education at the Federal Ministry of Education and leader of the federal delegation, said after inspecting the Bama facility, “Your Excellency, the team went around the institution this morning, and what we saw was quite encouraging.

The institution has everything it needs to take off.” She confirmed that the university is ready to begin operations and that the team would proceed with staff verification.

The event was attended by Deputy Governor Hon. Umar Kadafur, Senator representing Borno Central Senatorial District, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, Bukar Talba representing Monguno, Marte, and Nganzai federal constituency, Acting Chief of Staff Dr. Babagana Malumbe, other members of the State Executive Council, and special advisers.