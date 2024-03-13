Borno Apc Suspends Officials For Allegedly Selling Palliatives

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday suspended four of its officials in Borno State for allegedly selling the palliatives provided by the state government for vulnerable persons to cushion the effects of the economic hardship in the country.

Spokesman Mustapha Loskuri said the officials included Ali Kaka, state executive; Adam Ajiya, ward chairman of old Maiduguri; Mala Mohammed, ward secretary of old Maiduguri; and Usman Bukar, ward executive of old Maiduguri. He said the decision to suspend them was taken at the meeting of the State Working Committee of the party.

Borno APC said: “This decision was taken in accordance with the provisions of Article 21 of the party’s Constitution. “In the same vein, the aforementioned officers remain suspended pending the outcome of the investigation by the disciplinary committee by the party.”