Borno APC Stakeholders Reaffirm Loyalty To Tinubu’s Administration

Critical stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State have expressed their total and unalloyed support and loyalty to the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a 10-point communiqué issued at the end of a meeting held on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at the Multi-Purpose Hall of the Government House, the stakeholders declared that Borno State remains firmly in the APC with no intention of merging with or switching to any other political party.

The communiqué, signed by the State Chairman, Bello Ayuba, and the Secretary, Mustapha Loskuri, reaffirmed Borno State’s identity as a progressive State under the APC and called on the people to remain committed to the party’s ideals and vision.

“The APC shall remain the indisputable platform for democratic politics in Borno State. It would be counterproductive to deviate from the principles and manifesto of the APC,” the communiqué read.

“We urge all party faithful to remain loyal and resolute in promoting APC governments at both the State and Federal levels.”

The stakeholders also expressed total loyalty and support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, endorsing his Renewed Hope Agenda and wishing both the President and Vice President God’s guidance and protection throughout their tenure.

They commended Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, for his unwavering commitment to President Tinubu’s mandate and urged him to remain loyal and diligent in serving the nation. The meeting further prayed that Senator Shettima would be retained as Vice President for President Tinubu’s second term.

The stakeholders also expressed confidence in the leadership of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, urging him to stay focused in his campaign to liberate Borno from the grip of insurgency, terrorism, and criminality.

In a call for unity, they urged party faithful not to engage in actions that could damage the party’s image, stressing the need to sustain the progressive spirit that has shaped Borno politics since Nigeria’s independence.

The meeting also called on the APC national leadership to continue strengthening party structures and internal democracy to ensure continued success at the national level.

Additionally, the stakeholders appealed to the Federal Government to intensify development programmes in Borno, particularly in areas of security and infrastructure.

They also urged President Tinubu to sustain oil exploration in the Northeast, especially in Kolmani and around the Lake Chad Basin, and to invest in road infrastructure across the region.

The meeting was attended by top APC figures, including APC Deputy National Chairman (North) Ali Bukar Dalori; Senate Chief Whip, Mohammed Tahir Monguno; Mohammed Ali Ndume and Kaka Shehu Lawan; members of the House of Representatives; former governor, Maina Ma’aji Lawan; former ambassadors, Baba Ahmed Jidda (China) and Dauda Danladi (Pakistan).

Also present were the Speaker and members of the Borno State House of Assembly, former deputy governors, members of national and state assemblies, APC state executive members, the Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service, commissioners, special advisers, Local Government chairmen, and other key stakeholders.

