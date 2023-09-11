Borno APC Elects New Chairman, Secretary, Others

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Borno State has elected Hon. Bello Ayuba, the former state Secretary of the party as the new state Chairman to replace the former Chairman, Hon. Ali Dalori who was elected as the National Deputy Chairman, North of the APC.

Hon Ayuba was elected on Sunday in a motion made by the member representing Gwoza State constituency at the state Assembly, Hon Buba Abatvha and seconded by the member representing Mobbar state constituency.

The congress elected Barrister Mustapha Loskuri, the General Manager of Monday, as the new state secretary to replace Hon Ayuba the former secretary, while Mohammed Usman was the new deputy state publicity secretary to replace Late Babagana Babson.

Governor Babagana Zulum, who graced the extraordinary state congress, officiated by the Deputy National Chairman, said the principle of fairness was considered in electing Ayuba as the next party chairman after Dalori’s exit.

The governor said that Ayuba’s election was a testament to this principle, as he is the first politician from southern Borno to hold the position of the state chairman of a ruling party after many predecessors from the Kanuri-dominated north and central parts of Borno.

In his acceptance speech, Hon.Bello Ayuba said “Today marks a significant milestone in my political career as I stand before you as the newly appointed Chairman of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Borno State.

I am highly delighted and honored by the trust and confidence you have reposed in me, and I accept this investiture with utmost gratitude and a sense of great response.

The Chairman paid tribute to Governor Zulum for his exemplary leadership and acknowledged the achievements of the government in various sectors that made the party victory at all levels easier.

He further eulogizes his principles as Party Chairman, emphasizing loyalty, discipline, and mobilization of the people towards maintaining APC’s control in Borno. He warned against anti-party activities and promised to draw a red line in the forthcoming Local Government elections in January next year.

Ayuba said, “I offer myself today as a servant and shall maintain fairness to all that will make the APC a darling for all.”