Borno ADC Vows To Take Over From APC, Condemns Attacks On Members

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Borno State chapter, has vowed to take over power from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), both at the state and the national level.

The State Transition Chairman of the ADC, Alhaji Ali Wurge, stated this at a press briefing held at the state Secretariat in Maiduguri on Friday.

He said, “We are ever ready to take over power from the ruling APC both at the state and federal levels. I therefore call on Nigerian to join forces with the coalition party to take them out of the bad governance of the APC”

The leadership and principal stakeholders of the ADC in Borno resolve that “Our absolute endorsement of the constitutionally mandated Borno state Transition Committee and the membership registration Committee, chaired by the duly appointed Alhaji Ali Buhari Wurge.

“The declaration is born from the blood and outrage of democracy attacked by those who claim to serve it”, the chairman said.

The party strongly condemned the cowardly attack during the inauguration of the transition committee and the membership transition committee, where 11 members sustained various degrees of injuries, including policemen who were sent to provide security.

When speaking on the alleged crack in the party, Alhaji Wurge said, “We in the ADC don’t have any crack or faction, we are ready to work together to take over power in the state and all other elective positions in the state.

He said, “We are just a State Transition Committee and Membership registration Committee constituted by the National Working Committee of the party which the state chairman is also a member.

“So are not disputing the state chairman, but what we asked to do is steer the party to membership registration that will lead to subsequent Congress that will elect new Exco, and this is not only applicable to Borno but nationwide”.

Alhaji Wurge, therefore, called on all those aggrieved to put aside their differences and work as a team to build a formidable party, stressing that the ADC is a coalition party formed by different parties that collapsed to become one.

“We unequivocally and furiously condemn the cowardly, premeditated political terrorism orchestrated by a desperate usurper and his criminal syndicate during the solemn inauguration of our Transitional Committee.

“This was not a protest; it was orchestrated violence against the democratic order. These thugs, obeying the orders of a political despot, descended upon a legitimate party function with barbaric savagery, destroying eight vehicles belonging to our members and vandalising a police vehicle, an assault on the very symbol of state authority,” the transition chairman said.

“They beat and maimed eleven innocent souls, including police officers who stood as shields of constitutional order, fulfilling their sacred duty to protect the democratic assembly. This fascist violence mocks every principle of civilised politics,” he added.

While sympathising with the victim of the attack, Alhaji Wurge said, “We extend our deepest solidarity to our eleven wounded party faithful who bled for democracy’s cause. To the police officers who suffered injury while defending our democratic rights, we owe an eternal debt. Your sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“Your wounds are our wounds. You did not deserve this barbarism. We stand with you, your families, and your colleagues in the Nigeria Police Force.

“This attack on you is an attack on every law-abiding citizen. Justice will be served. We categorically reject the desperate fabrications of political miscreants attempting to varnish their violent desperation with lying rhetoric.

“Our committees’ legitimacy is established in full conformity with the ADC Constitution and Election Guidelines, ratified by the supreme authority of the National Working Committee (NWC). Any denial is not misinformation; it is seditious sabotage,”, he further stressed.