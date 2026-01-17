Borno ADC Vows To Dislodge APC

The Borno State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has vowed to take over power from the ruling All Progressive Congress (ADC) both at the state and the national levels come 2027.

The Chairman of the state Transition Committee, Alhaji Ali Wurge who stated this at a press briefing held at the party’s secretariat in Maiduguri on Friday said “We are ever ready to take over power from the ruling APC both at the state and federal levels.

I therefore call on Nigerian to join forces with the coalition party to take them out of the bad governance of the APC.”

He stated that the leadership and principal stakeholders of the ADC in the state reaffirm with unshakable resolve their absolute endorsement of the constitutionally and have mandated the Transition Committee and the Membership Registration Committee chaired by Wurge to put in place mechanism for winning future polls.

The party in strong term condemned what it termed, cowardly attack during the inauguration of the transition committee and the membership transition committee where 11 members of the party sustained various degree of injuries alongside policemen that were sent to provide security at the venue of the event.