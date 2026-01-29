Borno Acting Governor, Swears In 27 Newly Elected Chairmen

The Borno State Acting Governor, Dr. Umar Kadafur, has presided over sworn in 27 local government chairmen charging them to make security and grassroots development their top priorities.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony which took place at the Government House, Maiduguri, on Thursday, the Acting Governor said that this marks the third time the administration of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum would be conducting local government elections since its inception.

“I charge you with the following directives:, Prudence And Strategic Vision: The resources you steward are the lifeline of our communities. You must be guardians of every Naira, aligning every project and programme with the pillars of our 10-Year Strategy. Focus on essentials that directly improve lives, security and dignity of our people.

“No vanity projects. Furthermore, I direct your immediate attention to the welfare of Local Government staff. Timely payment of salaries and entitlements is non-negotiable. In the same vein, all workers must report to their duty posts promptly. Productivity and discipline must be restored.”

On accountability and transparency he said: “You are accountable to God Almighty, the law and the people. Your offices must be temples of transparency. Engage the people of your communities and welcome scrutiny. The era of Government as a closed entity is over. Serve publicly.

Also while encouraging them on Hard Work And Physical Presence, he said: “The challenges before you are enormous and daunting.

“There is no room for absenteeism or ceremonial leadership. You must reside and work within your Local Government Areas. Your presence is vital for enhanced security, oversight and for the people to feel your impact. Your tenure demands relentless efforts and hands-on work. Your office is not a throne, it is a workstation in the midst of your people, he further warned.

The Acting Governor also harped on obedience to the law and vigilance on security.

“As chief custodians of law and order, you must submit to the rule of law and work harmoniously with security agencies and traditional institutions.

“I charge you to pay utmost attention to security issues in your domains. You must also vigorously combat the scourge of illegal mining and deforestation which threatens our environment. Protect our natural resources for the benefit of our people.,” he said.

Dr Kadafur said: "Today, we gather here to witness a profound transition of democratic duty and sacred trust. As you take your oaths of Allegiance and Office, you have not just won an election, but you have accepted a covenant with the people of Borno State. You have volunteered to bear the weight of their hopes, their struggles and their aspirations for a better life at the grassroots, the very foundation of our society."

While congratulating the newly sworn in chairmen, Dr Kadafyr said ” I congratulate you on your victory at the polls which was peacefully and successfully conducted by the Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC), adjudged to be free and fare. But let me be unequivocal to you that this ceremony is not a celebration of power, it is an induction into a furnace of responsibility. The people of your Local Government Areas are not subjects, they are your principals.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Sugun Mai Mele, said that the inauguration signifies a new dawn for local government administration in Borno.

He urged the chairmen to justify the confidence reposed in them by the electorate.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Borno State Chapter, Alhaji Ali Bolori, expressed gratitude to the people for their mandate, promising to fulfill their campaign promises.

Alhaji Bolori also commended the State House of Assembly for the recent amendment extending the tenure of elected local government officials from two to three years.

He noted that this extension would provide them with ample opportunity to deliver the dividends of democracy to their respective local government councils.

The oaths of office and allegiance was admitted by the Chief Judge of Borno state who was represented the by Justice Haruna Mshelia.