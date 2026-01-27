Borno Acting Gov Signs 2026 Appropriation Bill Of N892.45bn Into Law

The Borno State Acting Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, on Tuesday signed into law the 2026 Appropriation Bill passed by the Borno State House of Assembly, setting the fiscal framework for the state.

At the Government House, Maiduguri, Alhaji Kadafur described the occasion as a significant milestone in governance, saying:

“Today marks a significant milestone in our governance journey as I assent to the 2026 Appropriation Bill duly passed by the Borno State House of Assembly. I sincerely appreciate the meticulous, diligent, and sustained efforts of the House, especially given prevailing economic realities and fiscal pressures. Your commitment to detail, transparency, and the public interest is highly commendable.”

He further commended the Speaker, Principal Officers, and Members of the House for the expeditious consideration and timely passage of the bill, noting that it demonstrates a shared sense of responsibility and urgency in providing a sound financial framework for governance.

“This budget unveils our administration’s financial roadmap for 2026, carefully crafted to consolidate gains, stimulate economic growth, strengthen service delivery, and improve the welfare of our people,” he added.

He assured that the administration under Governor Babagana Zulum remains committed to prudent implementation, accountability, and value for money.

Earlier, Speaker Rt. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan recalled that Governor Zulum had proposed N890.33 billion for the 2026 fiscal year during the budget presentation on December 29, 2025. The House, in line with its constitutional mandate, subjected the proposal to rigorous scrutiny through relevant committees, engaging Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to ensure fiscal discipline, value for money, and alignment with developmental priorities.

Following deliberations and adjustments, the budget size was increased by N2.37 billion, bringing the total to N892.45 billion. The increases primarily target the health and education sectors, including: N1.774 billion for Universal Basic Education, public school rehabilitation, provision of water facilities, and procurement of teaching and learning materials, N400 million for the College of Nursing, Maiduguri, for construction of a lecture theatre, N200 million for renovation of facilities affected by floods at the State College of Health Technology.

Speaker Lawan commended the government for prioritizing health, education, and support for the less privileged, as well as the training of health workers, assuring continued legislative support.

In addition, Acting Governor Kadafur also signed the Borno State Local Government Amendment Law 2026, further strengthening governance at the local level.