Borno Acting Gov Inaugurates Hon. Jaha’s Sports, Others In Damboa

The Borno state Acting Governor, Alh. Umar Kadafur has inaugurated multi-million naira Sports and Women Development Centres built and equipped by a member representing Gwoza/Chibok/Damboa Federal Constituency. Hon. Ahmed Jaha a.k.a Babawo.

The occasion took place in the Damboa local government area when the Acting Governor visited the town to commission the Ultra Modern General Hospital, executed by the state government in Damboa town, as part of Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum’s strategic transformation agenda.

The initiatives and commissioning formed parts of Jaha’s constituency projects aims to bring unity through sporting activities and enhance skills acquisition to facilitate rapid economic growth.

The Acting Governor who commended the Lawmaker for proper execution of the Centres, which said “would serve as a hub for youth to socially interact and unite, while the Women Development Centre is to empower the women to become economically self-reliant in the society”.

In an interview with Journalists,, The Member Representing Chibi, Damboa, Gwoza Federal Constituency,, Hon. Ahmed Jaha said, the over 16-year Boko Haram atrocities have led to the displacement of millions of people, with about 50,000 children orphaned and another 50,000 women forcefully turned widows, after killing of their breadwinners, hence, these projects were established in Gwoza, Chibok and Damboa, which are among the worst hit local government areas, hence, the gesture would go a long way in empowering the youth and women in the constituency with highly sought-after skills.

The Federal lawmaker assured that the rare opportunity, especially the Women Development Centre, will enable learners to compete favourably with their counterparts across the country and the world, providing them with a platform to benefit from the robust opportunities in the global vocational space.

According to Hon. Jaha, the vision is about growth, empowerment, opportunities for youths and women to assert themselves in social cohesion and vocational skills needed to strive and contribute meaningfully to the economy

Hon Jaha, that he will continue to sustain his developmental strides, especially in the area of education, agriculture, health, youth/women empowerment, and poverty alleviation, among other interventions, to his constituents.

He also commended Governor Zulum and his Deputy, now Acting Governor, Umar Kadafur, for establishing and commissioning the new Ultra Modern General Hospital in Damboa, which he said, will provide access to basic healthcare services, reduce maternal mortality and morbidity, as well as save lives in Damboa and other neighbouring communities in the state.