Borno: 4 Security Personnel Killed In B’Haram Attack

Four security personnel, including a soldier, a mobile police officer and two civilian joint Taskforce volunteers, have been killed in a Boko Haram attack on farmers at Dalori Gari Community, 12 kilometres away from Maiduguri metropolis.

This is also as gunmen killed five persons and burnt 10 houses in Tim village, Chakfem District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State. The attack in Borno occurred on Monday morning when the combined troops of the security team were providing cover for farmers to their farmlands.

According to sources within the community and in the security setting, the attackers, suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists, who drove on motorcycles, trekked some reasonable distance before encountering the farmers being escorted by the security personnel.

The terrorists immediately opened fire, killing four security personnel. The sources also disclosed that the terrorists abducted an unconfirmed number of farmers, including women and young girls. Confirming the incident, the police spokesperson in the state, Kenneth Daso, said the late mobile police officer and the soldier are under the Northeast Joint Taskforce Operation Hadin Kai, and as such, he cannot comment on the development.

The Plateau attack ac- cording to counter-insurgen- cy expert, Zagazola Makama occurred on Tuesday at about 4 p.m. “The assailants stormed the community, shooting recklessly before setting thatched houses ablaze. Local sources said the victims’ corpses had been evacuated for burial, while the injured were receiving treatment in nearby health facilities,” Makama revealed.