‘Born For Me Before Demanding Equality’, Portable Slams Queen Dami

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has ignited social media reactions with a pointed message directed at one of his wives, Queen Dami, former wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo.

The music star took to his Instagram page to voice his grievances over her expectations and behaviour within their marriage.

In his post on Saturday evening, Portable expressed frustration with Queen Dami for allegedly expecting the same level of financial support as his other wives who have children with him.

The singer known for his unfiltered personality, stated that Queen Dami should not expect equal financial treatment when she has yet to have children with him.

He wrote, “Me I go do pass King Solomon if you no fit love me like that iwo lomo.

“Na me kuku dey spend for love. Did you remember those my other wives you’re competing with have given birth for me?

“You can’t expect the same monthly upkeep with them. You’re doing fashion love, try and born for me first before competing with them.”

He added that he is already supporting her children from her previous marriage to the late monarch.

“I am the one taking care of your children you had for the late Alaafin of Oyo.”

Portable went on to criticize Queen Dami for allegedly driving away potential female employees at his bar due to her possessive behavior, advising women to respect the men who house and care for them.

He said, “You’re the one who chased all the girls in my bar cos of your character.

“Ladies, try and respect man that puts you in his house cos fine women are plenty out there.”

In a more controversial remark, Portable accused Queen Dami of causing disruptions during her time at the Alaafin’s palace and insinuated that her stressful behavior might have contributed to the death of the late monarch.

He wrote, “Nah so you take scatter Alaafin palace run away and hope it’s not your stress that killed the late Alaafin.”

The artist’s post has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with some users supporting his stance while others criticized him for always airing personal issues publicly.

The situation has added yet another chapter to Portable’s history of public outbursts and controversial statements.

