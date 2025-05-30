Bormo To Establish Independent Solar Power Plant

Share

To address the power need of its citizens, the Bormo State Government is to establish State Independent Power plant to galvanised the economy and create more jobs.

Governor Babagana Zulum who made known while speaking at the 6th National Council on power meeting in Maiduguri yesterday, said: “I want assure you that before I leave office, we are going establish State independent Solar Power plant to ensure stable power supply for economic growth.

“Before I leave office I would also ensure that all local government areas are connected to the national grid. “Already we have expended over N1 billion on the reconstruction of twin 132 KVA line from Damaguru to Maiduguri to ensure that there is light in case the 330 KVA line is vandalised.

“Reconstruction of Maiduguri Gubio, Danasak 132 KVA and Mauduguri, Mafa and Gambotu 132 KzvA line are ongoing and Maiduguri Minguno 132 KVA line.”

Zulum assured that the Bormo State Government is committed to partnering with the Federal Government by keying into the Power Act and policy document on power for uninterrupted and sustainable power supply.

Share