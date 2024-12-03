Borders and Stages: Maureen Okwulogu’s Transformative Impact on Global Film and Theatre Management

Share

Maureen Okwulogu is a distinguished scholar, PhD candidate, and Teaching Associate at the University of Texas at Dallas, where she teaches Transnational Film and Video. Renowned for her expertise in global film distribution, cultural representation, and the digital economy, Maureen’s work navigates the intersections of culture, commerce, and technology in the evolving cinematic landscape. Her scholarship is pivotal in addressing pressing challenges in the U.S. and global film industries, including the expansion of international market reach, the promotion of cultural diversity in storytelling, and the complexities of global distribution networks.

Maureen’s groundbreaking research delves into the transformative impact of digital platforms, streaming services, and cross-cultural exchanges on the accessibility, reception, and profitability of films across borders. Her work identifies emerging patterns in global cinematic trade and provides actionable insights for fostering creative and financial sustainability in an era dominated by digital innovation. This focus situates her as a leading voice in the discourse surrounding the internationalization of cinema and its role in shaping cultural narratives and industry practices.

In her celebrated article published in the International Journal of Interdisciplinary Research and Innovations (2023), titled Harmonizing Art and Business in Wakaa: The Musical, Maureen examines the sophisticated interplay between artistic vision and strategic management in theatre and film production. Through rigorous analysis and extensive interviews with key production personnel, she reveals that the success of Wakaa: The Musical stemmed not only from its artistic merit but also from its adherence to global best practices in financial and organizational management. By exploring the production’s decision to tour the UK following its success in Nigeria, Maureen highlights how Nigerian theatre can achieve international recognition and growth through strategic planning and resource allocation.

This research underscores Maureen’s unparalleled ability to analyze the complex dynamics of arts and film management, establishing her as a thought leader in this field. Her insights contribute significantly to understanding how effective management practices influence the sustainability and global competitiveness of African theatrical and cinematic productions. By bridging academic theory with practical applications, Maureen’s work provides invaluable guidance for navigating the challenges of cultural representation, audience engagement, and economic viability in the global marketplace.

In sum, Maureen Okwulogu is an indispensable force in academia and the arts. Her intellectual contributions, coupled with her ability to tackle contemporary industry challenges, position her as a transformative figure in the study and practice of film and theatre management. Her work is not only advancing scholarship but also shaping the future of global cinematic and theatrical industries.

