Border Security: Tinubu Inaugurates Immigration Tech Complex

Share

…as Service pledges enhanced national security, border mgt

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, inaugurated the technology innovation centre at the headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Abuja.

The “multi-faceted” centre accommodates the Service’s Command-and-Control Centre (for regular migration), Data Centre, as well as Visa Approval Centre.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mrs. Kemi Nandap, who made this known in her welcome address, highlighted that the critical infrastructure will improve border management architecture, and also enhance national security.

She said: “Today, we gather to commission the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Complex—BATTIC—here at the NIS Headquarters.

“This cutting-edge facility is a true testament to Nigeria’s forward-thinking approach to digital transformation and national security. BATTIC is more than just a building;

“It is a leap forward, a bold step in modernizing our immigration infrastructure, and a powerful tool in our ongoing efforts to safeguard the nation’s borders, manage migration effectively, and enhance national security.

“This facility has achieved certification with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and integrated with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), further ensuring the integrity and accountability of individuals entering our country.

“Additionally, BATTIC is a multi-faceted complex comprising several critical components that will play a pivotal role in Nigeria’s security and migration management.

“These include the Command-and-Control Centre for Regular Migration, the NIS Data Centre and Visa Approval Centre, the Interior Data Centre, the Passport Personalization Centre, the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC) Centre, the 0.5KW Solar Farm.”

Nandap highlighted further: “Each of these components has been meticulously designed to meet international standards, ensuring that Nigeria not only catches up with global trends but becomes a leader in the management of migration data.

“With BATTIC, we are setting a new benchmark in the use of technology to protect our borders and enhance national security. At the heart of BATTIC’s mission is its ability to manage and analyze varying levels of data efficiently, using state-of-the-art technology.

“Advanced Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) Analysis: This enables us to assess the risk levels of passengers even before they arrive in Nigeria or depart from their country of origin.

“Identification of Suspicious Travel Patterns: By analyzing travel data, we can detect anomalies that may indicate potential security threats.24/7 Surveillance:

“The complex will support real-time video surveillance to monitor unmanned border areas across the federation, ensuring a constant watch on border activities.

“Integrated Communication Platform: BATTIC will facilitate seamless communication across all levels—from Border Patrol Units to Border Control Posts, State Commands, the Service Headquarters, and the Ministry of Interior.Cross-Referencing with National and International Watchlists:

“Data will be cross-checked against various national and global security databases, including INTERPOL, to ensure no security threats slip through the cracks.

“In essence, BATTIC will serve as the central hub for our digital infrastructure, dramatically enhancing our surveillance capabilities, streamlining migration management, and strengthening our national security framework.

“Operationalizing the Solutions in this facility will enhance migration management in Nigeria. With its advanced analytics, BATTIC will allow us to better monitor migration patterns, control border points, and prevent illegal crossings”.

Share

Please follow and like us: