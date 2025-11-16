Border Governance: NIS, IOM Strengthen Collaboration

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has reinforced its partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to enhance border management and migration governance across the country.

The engagement, held in Lagos under the theme “Strengthening Strategic Collaboration for Effective Migration Management and Border Governance,” brought together senior officials from both organizations, alongside donor agencies including the British High Commission, German Consulate, and Dutch Consulate.

NIS Zonal Coordinator, ACG EL Anugwa, described the partnership as a model for government–international organization cooperation, commending IOM for its sustained support. NIS Comptroller-General Kemi Nanna Nandap highlighted the meeting as a strategic opportunity to review cooperation, plan future collaboration, and advance technology-driven border management.

She acknowledged IOM’s role in institutional reforms, operational capacity enhancement, and contributions to the National Border Management Strategy.

IOM Nigeria Chief of Mission, Dimanche Sharon, praised NIS for its visionary leadership, noting its regional prominence in digital border governance through initiatives such as MIDAS, e-Border solutions, and identity management systems. He emphasized that the engagement would help identify operational gaps and capacity needs for the next phase of the partnership.

The two-day meeting featured high-level presentations and technical sessions designed to produce actionable recommendations and a joint roadmap to guide future NIS–IOM collaboration.

The initiative is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s leadership in migration management and border governance in West and Central Africa.