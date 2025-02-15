Border Control: Falling within Sahel, Gulf of Guinea major challenge for Nigeria, says Tunji-Ojo

Share

The Minister of Interior, Mr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has said that one of Nigeria’s major challenges is its geographical positioning within both the Sahel and the Gulf of Guinea, which he said significantly impacts its border control efforts.

Speaking as a guest on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Friday, monitored by Saturday Telegraph, Tunji-Ojo noted that six of the 10 poorest countries in the world are located in the Sahel.

He emphasised that African borders were drawn by colonial powers, primarily the French and British, without considering ethnic and cultural affiliations.

“Border control in Nigeria is complex. The government has made significant efforts, and for the first time, we are deporting people from Nigeria. However, the challenge remains because Nigeria is situated between two distinct regions, much like Turkey, which straddles both Europe and Asia,” he explained.

“Nigeria faces similar issues, as it lies within both the Sahel and the Gulf of Guinea. Of the 10 poorest countries in the world, six are in the Sahel, while some of Africa’s richest nations are in the Gulf of Guinea. This unique position makes Nigeria a gateway, presenting major challenges,” he added.

The Minister assured that the National Boundary Commission, which oversees border-related issues, is actively working to address these challenges.

“It is difficult to demarcate borders because families often live across different countries. For example, in Ogun State, some people sleep in Nigeria but work in Benin Republic.

‘Ethnic ties and familial connections make border management sensitive. A responsible government cannot rely solely on brute force. The Boundary Commission is handling the matter carefully,” he stated.

He further highlighted the complexity of Nigeria’s borders, noting that the country shares boundaries with four nations: Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Benin Republic. Among them, only Benin and Niger are members of ECOWAS, whereas Cameroon and Chad are not. He added that this disparity, coupled with linguistic and political differences between Anglophone and Francophone countries, further complicates border governance.

Looking ahead to 2025, Tunji-Ojo outlined three major priorities for the Ministry of Interior; strengthening measures to ensure the safety of citizens and national integrity, establishing a comprehensive legal framework for fire and emergency response, which he described as essential for industrialization, and upholding national identity and reinforcing the Ministry’s core responsibilities.

“You cannot be an industrialized country without a well-structured fire rescue service. To attract investors, Nigeria needs a functional and professional fire and emergency response system,” he said.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing border control issues and improving internal security to foster national development.

