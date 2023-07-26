BOR Platform: CAC’ll promote transparency, fight corruption, says –Registrar-General

Registrar -General, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Alhaji Garba Abubakar, has restated his office’s commitment to promote transparency and fight corruption in Nigeria through introduction of Beneficial Ownership Register (BOR). Speaking at a training workshop on the use of Beneficial Ownership Register (BOR), organised by the commission in Lagos, yesterday, Abubakar, said that the platform would be beneficial in strengthening the government fight against corruption and ensured transparent in the system.

He explained that the platform launched in May this year was to make it easy to search for information on persons with significant control (PSC). “The portal as an automated platform are where records of PSC collated by CAC are stored and accessible both to the general public and for government use. This platform offers a search function and information on persons with significant control (PSC) in accordance with the international standard of beneficiary ownership data standards (BODS) under the guidance of the World Bank.”