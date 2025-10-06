BOP 2025 Wraps Up With 5-Day Conversations, Masterclasses On Photography

“The Business of P h o t o g r a p h y Conference (BOP) 2025 concluded after five transformative days of conversations, masterclasses, and groundbreaking ideas that reaffirmed photography’s place as both art and enterprise.

With the theme “The Art of Enterprise” at its core, the conference brought together leading voices across photography, fashion, media, wellness, and business, equipping creatives with the knowledge, skills, and networks to thrive in today’s evolving creative economy. The conference was held at two prestigious venues in Lagos.

The DAP Experience Centre hosted the majority of sessions, while the Landmark Event Centre, home to the Africa Creative Market (ACM), hosted the main conference on September 16. Keynote speakers at the main conference, powered by ACM, included Hon. Aisha Adamu Augie, Oladipo-Adetayo Babalola of the National Gallery of Art, and Scott C. Eneje, who presented an international report on the Nigerian photography industry. The day’s panel discussions explored themes of sustainability, branding, and cross-industry collaboration.