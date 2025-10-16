Bootcamp To Tackle High Startup Failure Among Nigerian Women

Despite Nigeria’s reputation as one of Africa’s most dynamic startup hubs, nearly half of its small businesses do not survive past three years, with new research indicating that over 60 per cent of Nigerian startups fail within their first two years.

These challenges are often compounded for women founders, who face steep barriers to capital and visibility. In response, a new initiative, the Foundry for HER Bootcamp, has been launched to provide a critical lifeline.

Officially announced in early September 2025, the Foundry for HER Bootcamp is a three-day virtual accelerator powered by the Aurora Tech Award in partnership with The Nest Innovation Technology Park Ltd. Designed exclusively for early-stage, women-led tech startups in Nigeria, the programme will run from October 15 to 17, 2025.

It aims to deliver practical tools, expert mentorship, and investor readiness strategies to help founders not only survive but scale their ventures.

The programme will train over 120 female founders in critical growth areas such as fundraising, pitching, and expanding beyond local markets. Head of the Aurora Tech Award, Isabella GhassemiSmith, stated: “At Aurora Tech Award, we focus on one thing: giving the world’s boldest women founders the fast track to scale.

Nigeria has already proven itself on the global stage through our past winners, and with the Foundry for HER Bootcamp, we’re doubling down, giving early-stage founders the tools, network, and visibility to compete at the highest level.”

The Aurora Tech Award is a prestigious global prize established by inDrive to support women entrepreneurs in IT. Following high interest from women founders across the country, the application deadline for the bootcamp was extended to October 9, 2025, offering more startups the opportunity to participate in the programme.