Boosting Revenue-Generating Channels via Reforms

In continuation of his policy reforms, the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is paying detailed attention to revenue sources for the Federal Government.

With the oil sector liberalised and opened up for full deregulation, the government’s next point of call is the non-oil revenue sector. Three Federal Government agencies are pivotal to the revenue drive in the non-oil sector: the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Revenue performance track record of the three agencies showed they had, at various times, bailed out government whenever the nation is challenged due to a drop in crude oil revenue. The Nigeria Customs, FIRS, and NPA are obviously government’s cash cows.

The push by the government to deepen non-oil revenue is yielding results. For the half-year 2024, non-oil revenue surpassed that of first half of 2023 by 30 per cent above the 2024 budget target without any increases in taxes.

Reforms

The administration is not pretentious about reforms. Both fiscal and monetary sides have had doses of reforms introduced for them for optimal performance. On his assumption of Nigerian leadership last year, President Tinubu inaugurated the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee.

Headed by Taiwo Oyedele, the Committee was tasked with the mandate of addressing critical challenges around three main pillars: fiscal governance, revenue transformation, and economic growth facilitation.

The Committee went to work immediately by proposing a series of executive orders to the Federal Government. In his various stakeholder presentations, Oyedele said that the executive orders were stop-gap measures to accelerate reforms.

The committee proposed a series of executive orders to overhaul spotted defects in fiscal policies. The first of the proposed EOs bordered on inflation reduction and price stability.

There was an Executive Order on employment generation and relief; there was anotger on nonoil export promotion and international trade; there was an EO that took into consideration tax exemption for repatriated export proceeds of services and IP; zerorated VAT for all non-oil exports; relaxation of restrictions on the use of export proceeds; removal of a tax clearance certificate as a condition for forex applications, and discontinuing Consolidation & Collaboration Initiative.

There was an EO on tax information consolidation and collaboration, which aimed at addressing the Tax Information Consolidation & Collaboration Initiative, creating the TICC data bank to be managed by the Joint Tax Board, mandatory use of NIN and RC numbers, one government directive on data generated by MDAs, and a national tax data governance framework.

“We also have the one on government prioritising productive spending because when you remove fuel subsidies and you float the naira and the money that the government is collecting goes up, you know it is not money from heaven; it is money from people that have been transferred to the government, and these people are poor, so it means that the money that has been transferred to you is spent to help them relieve the pain that they have to go through,” he said.

As part of the fiscal reforms, the committee proposed an increase in the sharing of Value Added Tax (VAT) in favour of states and local government councils.

“Our recommendation is in respect of VAT revenue, to increase the share of states and local governments from 85 per cent to 90 per cent and for states to discontinue with their other forms of consumption taxes, which constitute multiple taxation on businesses and individuals,” he clarified.

The formula for VAT distribution when it was first introduced was 50 per cent to FGN, 35 per cent to the States, and 15 per cent to LGAs. With effect from January 1999, the formula was adjusted as follows: FGN 15 per cent, States 50 per cent, and LGAs and area councils of the FCT 35.

The various reforms as espoused in the bills pending before the National Assembly are aimed at optimising tax revenue for the government

Optimising non-oil revenue collection

A major overhaul in nonoil revenue collection is underway. The Federal Government, earlier in the month, instituted a comprehensive set of fresh tax reforms aimed at significantly boosting revenue collection.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu forwarded four executive bills to the National Assembly for consideration. The bills aim to implement significant tax reforms. There is a bill seeking the name change for FIRS.

In a letter read by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, during the plenary sessions, the bill’s intent was disclosed.

The proposed law, titled the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, seeks to repeal the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, No. 13, 2007, and establish the Nigeria Revenue Service.

According to Tinubu, the new agency will be responsible for assessing, collecting, and accounting for revenue accruing to the government.

In addition to the name change, Tinubu submitted three other tax reform bills under the title ‘Transmission of Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Bills’ to the National Assembly.

The president also transmitted to the parliament the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill, which seeks to create a Tax Tribunal and a Tax Ombudsman. The Nigeria Tax Bill: This bill seeks to provide a consolidated fiscal framework for taxation in the country.

The Nigeria Tax Administration Bill: Aimed at offering a clear and concise legal framework, this bill will ensure the fair, consistent, and efficient administration of tax laws, facilitating ease of tax compliance, reducing disputes, and optimising revenue collection.

The Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill: This proposal seeks to establish the Joint Revenue Board, the Tax Appeal Tribunal, and the Office of the Tax Ombudsman, which will work to harmonize, coordinate, and resolve disputes arising from revenue administration in Nigeria.

Tinubu emphasised that the proposed tax bills would have far-reaching benefits for the country, promoting taxpayer compliance, strengthening fiscal institutions, and fostering a more effective and transparent fiscal regime.

“I am confident that the bills, when passed, will encourage investment, boost consumer spending, and stimulate Nigeria’s economic growth,” Tinubu stated.

Single revenue collection agency

Various deductions have been inferred by experts on bills forwarded by the president to the National Assembly.

For example, the bill proposing redesignating FIRS to the Nigeria Revenue Service is believed to be aiming at restricting revenue-generating agencies from collecting revenues on behalf of the federal government by introducing a single agency— the Nigeria Revenue Service—to handle the task.

There was a belief that the new bill would not lead to a merger but seek to remove the revenue collection arm from the agencies and allocate its function to the Nigerian Revenue Services. “There is no merger of agencies. The bill will only take the revenue collection arm of each agency involved and take it to the Nigerian Revenue Service.

“The plan is that the new revenue agency will be like the US or UK revenue agency that collects all government revenues, while other revenue agencies like NIMASA, NPA, Customs, etc. will now focus on their core mandate, which is trade facilitation. There is no merger at all,” a source was quoted by a medium to have said.

Last line

