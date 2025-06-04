Boosting Macroeconomic Stability Via Policy Reforms

Share

Ongoing reforms introduced by Nigeria’s fiscal and monetary authorities, in the wake of President Bola Tinubu’s assumption of office on May 29, 2023, have to a great extent succeeded in stabilising the country’s economy even though inflation remains high and fiscal pressures continue to persist, writes Tony Chukwunyem

Moody’s statement

As the President Bola Tinubu-led administration rolled out the drums, last Thursday, to celebrate the second year anniversary of its assuming the reins of government, it received what seemed to be an anniversary present in the form of a statement, released by credit rating agency, Moody’s, last Friday, announcing that it has upgraded Nigeria’s rating by a notch to “B3” from “Caa1” as a result of significant improvements in the country’s external and fiscal positions.

“The recent overhaul of Nigeria’s foreign exchange management framework … has markedly improved the balance of payments and bolstered the CBN’s (Central Bank of Nigeria) foreign exchange reserves,” Moody’s said.

The credit rating agency also said that inflationary risks in Nigeria, driven by policy shifts, have diminished, adding that inflation and domestic borrowing costs are showing early signs of easing, bolstering confidence in the stability of these policy changes.

The agency revised Nigeria’s outlook to “stable” from “positive”, saying that it expects recent progress on external and fiscal fronts to continue, though at a slower pace, if oil prices fall.

“The stable outlook reflects our expectations that external and fiscal improvements will decelerate but will not reverse entirely,” Moody’s said.

Reacting to the Moody’s announcement in a statement he issued over the weekend, President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, called the development a significant vote of confidence in the country’s economic direction and ongoing reform agenda.

“This upgrade signals to global investors and partners that Nigeria is back on a path of responsibility, reform, and renewed credibility,” Onanuga said.

World Bank report

Indeed, although the World Bank, in its May 2025 Nigeria Development Update (NDU) report, released a fortnight ago, raised some concerns about certain aspects of recent economic and social developments in the country, it endorsed key policies of the fiscal and monetary authorities.

It particularly commended the government for removing subsidies on petrol and liberalizing the foreign exchange market.

According to the Bank, the implementation of these policies has significantly improved government revenue with the amount going to the state government increasing from N7.18 trillion at the end of 2023 to N13.8 trillion at the end of 2024.

It stated: “Growth has increased. Real GDP increased by 4.6 per cent year-on-year in Q4’24, pushing growth for full year 2024 to 3.4 per cent, the highest since 2014 (excluding the 2022 to 2022 COVID-19 rebound).

The economic acceleration was on the back of continued recovery in the oil and sector, and especially, strong growth in services, notably information and communication technology (ICT) and finance.

Agricultural sector was weak at only 1.2 per cent in 2024, held back by high input costs and insecurity. Real GDP growth is expected to be mildly higher in 2025 at 3.7 per cent, 1.6 per cent in per capita terms.

Monetary stance

Commending the country’s monetary authority, the Bretton Woods institution said: “Inflation has remained high and sticky, and the CBN has kept monetary policy appropriately tight in response. Entrenched inflationary expectations after a prolonged period of high inflation and inflation inertia CPI) rebasing are apparent.

Gauging inflation dynamics in early 2025 is difficult, given the consumer price index rebasing, but price pressures remain high. The last Monetary Policy Committee of the CBN, in February 2025, appropriately kept the monetary policy stance unchanged to help combat price increases.

Inflation is expected to fall to an annual average of 22.1 per cent in 2025, as a sustained tight stance firmly establishes monetary credibility and dampens inflationary expectations.”

FX market transparency

It further said: “Recent reforms have also helped to consolidate the foreign exchange market under a market-reflective, stabler naira, as well as to strengthen Nigeria’s external position.

FX market transparency was helped by the adoption in December 2024 of a new trading system in the official market, advancing the recent policy overhaul.

Nigeria’s external position has strengthened, as the higher exchange rate compressed imports and boosted foreign portfolio investment. “The current account surplus surged by 185 percent to $17.2 billion in 2024 (9.2% of GDP), and the surplus is expected to be maintained in the medium term, depending on the future course of global oil prices.

Gross official reserves fell from their recent peak of $40.9 billion in December 2024, to $37.9 billion at end-April 2025, partly due to the CBN exiting legacy FX liability positions.

Yet, reserves remain significantly higher than the recent low in May 2024 of $32.5 billion. Importantly, the disclosure of the longawaited net external reserves position, at $23.1 billion in end-2024, up from $4 billion a year earlier, should boost confidence in Nigeria’s external liquidity.”

Fiscal position

On the country’s fiscal position, the bank said: “Nigeria’s consolidated fiscal position improved in 2024, driven by surging revenues that largely benefited sub-national governments.

At the level of the Federation (i.e., consolidated government, including the Federal Government of Nigeria, Federal Capital Territory, States and Local Governments), the fiscal deficit shrank from 5.4 percent of GDP in 2023 to 3.0 per cent of GDP in 2024.

This significant improvement was driven by a sharp increase in revenues of the entire Federation, which rose from N16.8 trillion in 2023 (7.2% of GDP) to an estimated N31.9 trillion in 2024 (11.5% of GDP). This surge followed the removal of the implicit

While the bank noted that Nigeria’s fiscal outlook remains cautiously optimistic, it said that this hinges on the necessary consolidation of recent advances

FX subsidy, improved tax administration, and reforms that enhanced the transparency and accountability of parastatal revenue remittances.

“Nigeria’s overall debt burden remains moderate, as the increase in public debt to about 53.2 per cent of GDP in 2024 driven by FX revaluation effects— was counterbalanced by a continued improvement in the debt service-to-revenue ratio, which declined from 100 per cent in 2022 to below 40 per cent in 2024 due to the sharp rise in revenues”.

While the bank noted that Nigeria’s fiscal outlook remains cautiously optimistic, it said that this hinges on the necessary consolidation of recent advances.

It stated: “First, it is essential to ensure that the full revenue gains from the removal of the PMS subsidy— estimated at about 2.6 per cent of GDP in 2024-are transferred to the Federation.

Despite the subsidy being fully removed in October 2024, NNPCL started transferring the revenue gains to the Federation only in January 2025.

Since then, it has been remitting only 50 percent of these gains, using the rest to offset past arrears. “Resolving any remaining net arrears and channeling the full benefits of subsidy reform to the Federation is critical for sound fiscal management.

Second, close monitoring of the 2025 budget implementation is essential, as it has overly ambitious revenue assumptions and may lead to a larger-thananticipated fiscal deficit.

The budget aims to boost capital spending, and this must be done sustainably, within the broader objective of fiscal consolidation to complement monetary policy and achieve an overall policy mix that maintains fiscal discipline and brings down inflation.

Third, sustained efforts to enhance expenditure efficiency and transparency are crucial to maximizing development outcomes.

“This responsibility lies not only with the Federal Government, but especially with states, which now receive more revenue (N13.8 trillion in 2024) than the Federal Government (N12.3 trillion)”, the Washingtonbased multilateral lender added.

It noted that while since the release of the October 2024 edition of the NDU, economic developments in Nigeria have been broadly positive, helped by the government staying the course in maintaining an appropriate macroeconomic policy mix, “the challenge is to consolidate macroeconomic stability and ignite inclusive growth through deeper, wider structural reforms.”

In fact, the leading global lender stressed that the pace of growth in Nigeria not only needs to accelerate further for the country to meet its aspirations and deliver poverty reduction, but that the country needs to grow about five times faster than its recent pace to achieve the $1 trillion economy target by 2030 set by President Tinubu.

Edun’s remarks

Speaking at the unveiling of the NDU, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, said the economy had moved from a period of crisis to a period of stability which needs to be sustained.

Edun pointed out that the government needs to push for transparency of fiscal data and transparency in the oil revenue sector, adding this is key to what the government is trying to achieve.

“In terms of where we go next, the key is investment. It is investments that allow increases in productivity that grows the economy and creates jobs”.

He said the government was conducting a forensic audit of the NNPC Limited, assuring that all monies due to the federation account from NNPC Limited would be recovered.

Governor’s speech

Similarly, in his remarks, CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso, said the economy needed a period of sustained stability for it to grow and that the central bank recognizes this.

The CBN Governor said: “We recognize our role as the custodian of stability and we recognize what we have to do to ensure that we accomplish and attain stability. We continue not just in attaining but we continue to protect.

With that comes the need to be proactive to be able to understand risk and to be able to move before the risk overwhelms us”.

Cardoso noted that actions taken by the CBN have ensured that the volatility in the foreign exchange market has moderated from about four per cent a year ago to less than half per cent .

Interestingly, in his address at the annual bankers’ dinner organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in November, last year, which saw him providing a review of the economy and financial system last year, as well as setting some key projections for 2025, Cardoso declared that the apex bank’s tight monetary policy stance was beginning to rein in surging inflation and that the regulator was expecting, “a downward trend in 2025.” He stated that although inflation remained high, despite the CBN raising the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 875 basis points to 27.5per cent in 2024, the apex bank was optimistic that its measures would yield the desired result this year, “particularly given that the full effects of monetary policy typically take six to nine months to impact the consumer sector.”

Inflation projections

Apart from the CBN, respected economists, such as the Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, also predicted, at the end of last year, that the country’s inflation rate would begin to decelerate in 2025.

For instance, in a presentation in December, Rewane stated that while the country’s inflation was still high, “the factors that caused it are easing and further inflationary pressure might be subsiding.”

“Nigeria’s inflation rate will broadly decline in the medium term averaging 27.7 per cent in 2025.

A broad disinflation trend is expected to accelerate in the longer term underpinned by freer trade policy (and) greater stability in the foreign exchange market,” the FDC boss said.

Rebasing of CPI

In fact, prospects for lower inflation this year brightened when the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in conjunction with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), announced, on January 10, that they planned to rebase both the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

They said that the move was aimed at aligning economic statistics with current realities, adding that the year 2019 had been chosen as the new base year for the GDP, replacing the previous base year of 2010, while 2024 would be the new base year for the CPI, replacing the former base year of 2009.

Following the announcement, the consensus among analysts was that the methodology that the NBS said it was using to rebase the CPI was likely to result in a decline in inflation.

The analysts were proved right because when the NBS released the rebased CPI data for January, the report showed that the headline inflation rate fell sharply from 34.80 per cent in December 2024 to 24.48 per cent in January 2025.

The rate fell further to 23.18 per cent in February and even though it rose slightly to 24.23 per cent in March , it resumed its downward trend in April, falling to 23.71 per cent .

New Capital base and revocation of Heritage Bank’s licence However, apart from the CBN’s efforts to curb inflation and ensure exchange rate stability, other notable developments in the financial sector since President Tinubu assumed office, include the CBN’s revocation of the operating license of Heritage Bank in June 2024, its sacking, early last year, of the boards of Union Bank, Polaris Bank and Keystone Bank, on the grounds of regulatory non-compliance, corporate governance failure, among other misdeeds, its approval in August last year of the proposed merger between Providus Bank and Unity Bank and its announcement of new minimum capital requirements for the banking industry.

According to the guidelines on the new Banking Sector Recapitalization Programme released by the CBN on March 28, the new minimum capital base for commercial banks with international authorisation has been reviewed upwards to N500 billion from N50 billion.

Also, the new minimum capital base for commercial banks with national authorisation was raised to N200 billion, while the new requirement for those with regional authorization was increased to N50 billion.

In addition, the new minimum capital for merchant banks was raised to N50 billion, while the new requirements for non-interest banks with national and regional authorisations were increased to N20 billion and N10 billion, respectively.

The guidelines emphasized that all banks are required to meet the minimum capital requirement within 24 months commencing from April 1, 2024, and terminating on March 31, 2026.

Conclusion

Although the reform policies introduced by the Tinubu administration in the last two years have helped to stabilise the economy, analysts believe that the real task facing the administration is to find ways of effectively ending the country’s dependence on crude oil exports as the main source of its forex earnings.

