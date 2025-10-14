Boosting Local Production By Proper Funding Of Research Institutes

Some fascinating and facilitating factors that have stood countries such as the United States, China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, India and the United Kingdom above their peers with regards to advancement in science and technology and the Human Development Index (HDI) include sustained funding of their research institutes, adaptation of the products thereof and of course, Public Private Partnerships (PPP).

That perhaps, explains why the United States is often cited as a global leader, especially in research performance. Notable too is the frequent publishing of such research findings in top scientific journals, according to Career Addict. Similarly, China’s National Natural Science Foundation (NSFC) also plays a significant role in funding basic research.

Now is therefore, the best of times for Nigeria to borrow a fresh leaf from these countries, as it aims to diversify its economic base from oil and gas to agricultural practices, in addition to reducing the import of foreign goods and as it is currently urging the citizens to patronise locally made goods.

It would be recalled that during the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari the Federal Government planned to invest N924 billion in science and technology for five years. It disclosed this in its ‘National Development Plan 2021- 2022, Volume I,’ saying allocations would be made to priority projects in the sector as well as projects crucial to its operations.

As fanciful as these proposals appeared, the issues of policy flipflops, low budgetary allocation to the critical sectors of education, health as well as science and technology and lack of proper assessment of performance have left the gap between the mission and it’s practical impact.

The clarion call by the media back then was for such funding to make the desired impact on the Anchor Borrowers Programme, the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative and the much-publicised Food Security Council. Eventually, it would provide the enabling environment, including infrastructure and the breeding of a crop of well-heeled manpower, as the engine room to drive the vision on agriculture as the alternative to crude oil.

To succeed, the research institutes should form a workable synergy with the organised manufacturing sector through the Ministry of Trade and Commerce. The aim is to mass produce their findings. That would have a multiplier effect on job creation, availability of qualitative and yet affordable products to the end users.

The unfortunate scenario is that most of our research findings and products are still stalled at the pilot stage. In fact, there is still a communication gap between the research institutes and the public, such that millions of Nigerians are not aware of the products of research here in the country.

One of them is the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi, (FIIRO) Lagos which came into being as an idea of an economic mission to Nigeria back in 1953 by the World Bank. Interestingly, FIIRO has over the decades innovated useful products in the areas of food, drinks, industrial raw materials, essential oils, cosmetic and soap production.

Also, flavouring and perfumery extracts have been made from plants, as body, hair pomade; laundry, toilet soaps and traditional black soap have been made. Added to these are services in the fields of engineering, textiles testing, consultancy and counselling. Amongst these are the popular mechanised cassava processing into fufu, lafun, starch, garri and soy-garri.

Others include well preserved palm wine, the distillation of potable alcohol, preservation of zobrodo drink and that of Kunuzaki. It has made soy dadawa from soybean, banana and plantain flours in addition to the 10 percent cassava-wheat composite bread production. It is a similar inspiring professional performance at the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN), Ibadan.

Established as far back as 1964 and despite decades of government’s utter neglect, great scientists have come up with over 20 products. Amongst the top brands are wine, soy-choco, choco-garri, poultry feeds and cocoa beverages. At its inception, its mandate was on cocoa alone, with regards to breeding, agronomy, pathology, pest and disease control.

But it has since expanded its research frontiers to include cash crops such as kolanut, coffee, cashew and tea. In spite of these astounding achievements, CRIN was not well funded for years. The library was left in a decrepit situation for decades. It battled with epileptic power supply. Research grants were few and far between.

Going forward, for Nigeria to be reckoned with in the global scientific/technological sphere such as India, Cuba, and the Asian tigers, the current Bola Tinubuled administration should step up efforts, even more at funding all our research institutes in addition to the public universities. It should muster the political will to increase budgetary allocation to education up to the 26% as recommended by UNESCO.

In addition, there should be a pragmatic synergy between our local researchers and Nigerian scientists/inventors in the Diaspora to fashion out solutions to persisting problems in the areas of infrastructure, education and healthcare delivery. Given the abundant natural resources we have, including some of the world’s best brains, we should be producing much of what we consume, beginning of course, with more funding of our research institutes.