‘Boost In Local Production Of LPG Major Shift In Nation’s Downstream Sector’

The fact that local refineries and gas processing plants supplied 87 per cent of Nigeria’s cooking gas (LPG) demand in 2025 represents one of the most consequential structural shifts in Nigeria’s downstream energy landscape in decades, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has revealed.

The LCCI Director-General, Dr. Chinyere Almona, in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, stated that this was not merely an incremental improvement but a decisive break from chronic import dependence and a clear signal that domestic energy industrialization is finally gaining scale, credibility, and momentum.

According to her, “supplying 87 per cent of Nigeria’s cooking gas locally significantly strengthens energy security, reducing exposure to global supply disruptions, shipping risks, and international price shocks. “For a critical household energy product, domestic control means greater reliability and national resilience.

“The sharp decline in LPG imports delivers meaningful foreign exchange relief, easing pressure on the naira and improving the balance of payments. Local production allows scarce FX to be redirected toward manufacturing, infrastructure, and economic growth.”

Almona explained that “increased domestic LPG supply reduces dependence on exchange rates and freight costs, laying the groundwork for more stable and affordable cooking gas prices. This directly eases cost-of-living pressures for millions of Nigerian households.

“Greater local availability of cooking gas accelerates Nigeria’s shift away from firewood, charcoal, and kerosene, improving indoor air quality, public health outcomes, and environmental sustainability. “Rising domestic LPG production is stimulating activity across the value chain, from gas processing to cylinder manufacturing and distribution, supporting job creation, skills development, and local industrial expansion.”

She noted: “The leadership of the Dangote Refinery and NLNG confirms that large-scale private investment, backed by policy consistency, can deliver transformative outcomes. It sends a strong signal that Nigeria’s energy sector is open and viable for long-term investment.

“Producing 87 per cent of cooking gas locally is a practical demonstration that import substitution works when driven by infrastructure and market discipline, offering a replicable model for Nigeria’s broader economic transformation.”

With Nigeria celebrating almost 20 years of domestic LPG supply intervention scheme via local firms, the country has continued to harness vast natural gas resources and produce Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) for export.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) popularly known as cooking gas is a very clean versatile and environmentally friendly fuel, an essential commodity for life and living, convenient, portable energy source that is easy to transport and store.

It’s produced from petroleum refining of crude oil and extraction from natural gas with varying uses ranging from heating purposes, production of aerosol propellant, input to petrochemical industry and as a refrigerant. “The policies of the Federal Government initiated in 2005 leading to the 2007 intervention is what has maintained the supply sustainability that is in the industry today.

These Government interventions opened up and broadened the LPG domestic market that witnessed transformation from 2004 till date,” she added. Producers (notably NLNG) dedicated certain quantity of LPG for domestic market.

However, 19 years after the NLNG’s intervention in the supply of LPG to the domestic market under the NLNG Domestic LPG (DLPG) Scheme, the programme has generated over 250,000 jobs in the sector and created the much-needed foundation for what has grown over 1000 per cent.

Not only has it helped reduce the use of dirty fuel sources for cooking, it has also stimulated growth in the industry by guaranteeing LPG supply, availability, affordability and enabling the development of a value network for a sustainable ecosystem towards a better Nigeria.

Between 2007 and 2021, NLNG has cumulatively supplied over 2.4 million tons of LPG into the domestic market, spurring a steady rise in annual market domestic market consumption in a market that was below 50,000 tons per annum in 2007 to over 1 million tons per annum in 2021 and still growing.

NLNG supplies about 80 per cent of the local domestic cooking gas currently and looking forward to committing 100 per cent of its LPG supply for domestic use, which will be a major milestone in the journey of domestic gas supply. Retail outlets are expected to further increase substantially.

The current list of offtakers from NLNG has since grown from 6 in 2007 to over 50, including; A.A Rano Nigeria Limited, Banner Energy Limited, Basumah Limited, Benigine Universal Nig Ltd, Borkir International Limited, Bhakor Consult Limited, City Gas Nigeria Limited, Ecogas Energy Resources Ltd, Equus Trading & Logistics Ltd, Falcon Kinectics Limited, Gasland Limited, Gas Terminalling Global Operation Limited, Grenigas Limited, Himma Merchants, Lubran Limited, Macrich Oil & Maritime Service Ltd, Masters Energy Oil & Gas Ltd, Mayak Services Limited, Mt Ventures Limited, Nevic Gas Limited, NNPCL Retail, One Gas Limited, Ovh Energy Marketing Limited, Petrocam Trading Nigeria Limited, Second Coming Nigeria Limited, Sentax Oil & Gas Services Limited, Sequence Oil & Gas Limited, Sixxco Oil Limited and still counting.