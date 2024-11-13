Boost For West African Art, Heritage As Mowaa Unveils Research, Others Institute

Share

With the unveiling of its eagerly anticipated Institute, a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to nurturing creativity, preserving heritage, and fostering artistic innovation, the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) is set to redefine and spur critical conversations and reflection on museum practice, cultural engagement and scholarship, as well as stimulate interest in the arts and culture sector.

Nestled in the centre of Benin City, the Institute is an intellectual and cultural monument for the region, putting MOWAA at the forefront of current African museum practice.

The first facility on MOWAA’s 15-acre Campus, located in the historic heart of Benin City, the MOWAA Campus will host visitors from across the region at its array of complementary facilities and public spaces for display, performance, interaction, and commerce, designed through the collaboration of local and international architects.

The single-story MOWAA Institute building provides approximately 4,000 square meters (43,000 square feet) of highly sustainable interior space for state-of-the-art facilities for archaeological research, conservation, and public programs.

The building features an atrium exhibition gallery with views into the collection study area, a 100-seat auditorium, conference rooms, conservation laboratories, a library, and an outdoor amphitheatre.

Set within the ancient moats of the Benin Kingdom, the rammed-earth construction links the building to the West African heritage that will be honoured by MOWAA throughout the Campus.

The building also serves as a model for the care and preservation of the many other mud-wall structures in Benin City and meets global standards of sustainability.

At the helm of the Institute is a team of dedicated professionals who are committed to preserving the legacy of the Museum and propelling it into a new era of creativity and innovation.

Last Monday, November 4, MOWAA held a preview event of the Institute, titled “Museum in the Making”. The two-day event was aimed at sparking critical conversations about the future of museum practice in West Africa.

Guests engaged with prominent thought leaders such as Prof. Chika Okeke-Agulu, Robert Schirmer (Professors of Art & Archaeology and African American Studies at Princeton University respectively), and Prof. Shadreck Chirikure (Edward Hall Professor of Archaeological Science and Director of the Research Laboratory for Archaeology and the History of Art at Oxford University), as well as other distinguished intellectuals and cultural practitioners.

The discussions focused on themes such as: Defining a “West African” museum in the twenty-first century; The changing role of arts organisations in urban transformation and sustainable development; How archaeological technologies might challenge misconceptions about Africa’s past; Significance of African leadership in cultural preservation and the ethics of restitution.

Aside from formal discussions, participants were treated to guided tours of the MOWAA Campus and Institute, participatory workshops on traditional pottery and rammed earth building, and enthralling performances by local and international artists.

Visitors were also able to share their ideas about the role of museums in African contexts, confirming MOWAA’s philosophy of being a responsive, dynamic institution.

Also, the two-day event brought together MOWAA’s current donors and partners, which included the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), the German Foreign Office, US-based Mellon Foundation, and other corporate leaders, international artists, and local cultural practitioners.

It was an opportunity to recognise the accomplishments of people who have played critical roles in bringing MOWAA’s vision to life, as well as to offer an invitation to potential supporters who share MOWAA’s passion for reinventing African art and history.

Speaking to audiences at the preview, MOWAA Institute’s Director, Ore Disu, noted that when she took up her role at MOWAA, it was with a strong sense that they should create something that gives Black and African people a sense of their place in the world and platforms to articulate what happens next.

According to her, without robust records and monuments, it can be difficult to visualise what Africa societies built, invented and achieved. “No Akan, Yoruba or Edo person should ever doubt the sophistication of their ancestors,” Disu said.

Also at the event, the Director-General, NCMM, Olugbile Holloway said: “The world is watching, and what we do here serves as a model for what we are capable of as Nigerians and Africans alike.

I want everyone to know that NCMM has seen this, and it is a challenge for us. This has raised the bar, so anything we do at the federal level must match and tie into this vision.”

Consul General, Federal Republic of Germany, Weert Boerner, said: “Today, we are impressed by this modern Institute building featuring unique African architecture and design, as well as cutting-edge technology that is partially installed and will be installed soon, and we are excited about the launch of its inaugural exhibition next year.

On behalf of my government, I am pleased to say that we are proud to be a part of this project, through financial support from the German Foreign Office for the construction and operation of this ‘museum in the making’ over the last two years.”

Also, during a recent tour of the Museum, the Director of MOWAA Institute, Ore Disu, assured that the institute will provide quality leadership in art and archeology in West Africa, as well as offering best of heritage and art conservation practices and facilities.

“The beautiful and strong walls are built with local earth and you can feel the cool temperature inside here. It tells you that we are big on sustainability and preservation of our heritage,” Disu said, adding that the building is designed by Adjaye Associates, with the Lagos-based firm of MOE+ responsible for construction supervision.

