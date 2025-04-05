Boost for Nigeria’s modern artworks, archives as MOWAA signs groundbreaking agreements with NGA, CBAAC

Share

Tony Okuyeme

The Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) has signed MOUs with the National Gallery of Art (NGA), and the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC) to cement their shared commitment to advancing African art and cultural preservation.

The partnership aims to facilitate the preservation of Nigeria’s culturally and historically significant works, while also developing digitised archives to expand research, exhibition practice, and public access. Over a five-year period, it will also feature institutional exchanges and scholarships to reinvigorate research-based practices and bring homegrown perspectives on the significant cultural legacies of both known and under-celebrated Nigerian artists.

Bringing technical expertise to public collections, a key component is to strengthen conservation capacity through training and skills transfer—a core pillar of MOWAA’s mission to upskill practitioners in the arts and culture sector.

Speaking on the upcoming signing, Director of MOWAA Institute, Ore Disu, said: “This collaboration underscores the role of the MOWAA Institute as a pivotal regional resource, ensuring our new state-of-the-art facility supports other institutions across Nigeria. Ultimately, MOWAA is here to help preserve and showcase the country’s rich artistic traditions—from restoration and training interventions to publications and exhibitions. We are proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with NGA and CBAAC, demonstrating what’s possible when Nigerians act collectively.”

The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration across key areas including: Archival Storage and Preventative Conservation, Research and Development, Training and Capacity Building, Training and Capacity Building, Events and Seminars, and Documentation and Knowledge Sharing.

According to Disu, on Archival Storage and Preventative Conservation, MOWAA will provide access to its conservation facilities to support the preservation of selected works from NGA and CBAAC’s collections. Conservation teams will work together to assess, treat, and preserve artworks with significant cultural and historical value.

Research and Development: Joint research initiatives will focus on developing archives and sustainable conservation methods tailored to the unique challenges of preserving African art, materials, and publications.

Training and Capacity Building: The partnership will prioritize training programmes in restoration, conservation and digital archiving. MOWAA will provide access to professional training and skill-building resources to enhance expertise in these critical areas.

Events and Seminars: The partnering institutions will collaborate on events, seminars, and workshops aimed at fostering public engagement, celebrating Nigeria’s diverse cultural heritage, and promoting preservation efforts globally.

Documentation and Knowledge Sharing: A commitment to sharing research findings, toolkits, databases, and other resources will ensure the dissemination of valuable knowledge within the sector.

The innovative partnership will spark new horizons – the revival of local archives, specialist care for timeless works, and the expansion of spaces for curators, artists, and thinkers to shape global conversations in powerful and unprecedented ways.

Remarking on the landmark moment, the Director-General of NGA, Ahmed Sodangi, said: “This is one huge breakthrough we have been working on for a while. This noble initiative will not only open a new vista for our organization but will further enhance the professionalism of our staff. This tripartite relationship promises to improve and positively impact stakeholders in the sector. More exciting is the shared commitment and opportunity it holds for the partnering institutions.”

The Director-General of CBAAC, Aisha Augie, added: “CBAAC is honored to be part of this historic initiative, which reaffirms our dedication to the promotion of African identity and artistic excellence on a global stage. Through this collaboration, we will not only safeguard the legacies of our past but also inspire future generations through learnings, research and publications, creative innovation and cultural exchange.”

Activities are due to kick off in the coming months.

MOWAA Head of Collections and Senior Conservator, Elizabeth Adeyemo, explained: “Artworks from Nigeria are some of the most sought after in the world, but we are often left out of international exhibition opportunities due to limited capacity for art storage and management. We are excited to work more closely with national collections, linking our modern masterpieces to the global arts scene. Thanks to NGA’s leadership, we are geared to pilot this collaboration with the restoration of prestigious 20th century paintings, with support from Goethe-Institut Nigeria this summer. This builds on our experience with private collectors and global institutions, such as the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, ensuring African creativity continues to inspire future generations—here and abroad.”

The signing of this MOU marks the beginning of an exciting collaboration that aligns with national and global efforts to promote African art and culture.

The Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) is an independent non-profit institution dedicated to the preservation of heritage, expansion of knowledge and celebration of West African arts and culture. Located in Benin City, MOWAA was founded in 2020 to serve as a catalyst for bridging connections between contemporary arts and the rich cultural heritage of West Africa through research, education, exhibitions and dynamic public programmes.

The MOWAA Campus, located in the historic heart of Benin City, comprises multiple buildings and public spaces for research and education, display, performance, designed by West African architects. The MOWAA Campus is an ecosystem to nurture, inspire and showcase scholars, creatives and cultural practitioners, building connections between tradition and contemporary practices.

The National Gallery of Art (NGA) serves the nation by welcoming all people to explore and experience art, creativity, and our shared humanity. As a Federal Government agency under the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, the NGA was established by Decree No. 86 of 1993. Dedicated to showcasing Nigeria’s rich artistic heritage, fostering creativity, and preserving the nation’s cultural legacy, the NGA envisions becoming a world-class gallery and a global tourist destination. It aims to serve as the repository of Nigeria’s creative spirit while promoting the appreciation of Nigerian art.

The NGA has published over 50 art publications and organizes numerous national and international programs. Its headquarters is in Abuja, with 25 outstations across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

The Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC) is Nigeria’s foremost Pan African Agency which has a strategic mandate and plays a key role in making Nigeria the arrowhead in the presentation, promotion, and preservation of African Cultural heritage and civilization. Its mission is to promote public interest in understanding and appreciation of the Black and African Art and Culture with a view of emphasizing the contribution of Black and African peoples to world civilisation.

Established following the epochal hosting of the 2nd World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC’77), the Agency houses all the materials which constitute the core collections, artefacts, and rare cultural items that were used during FESTAC ’77 by the Fifty-Nine (59) Black and African Countries and communities that participated in the historic Festival.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

