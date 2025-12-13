Nigerian tourism has received a huge boost following the approval for the reinstatement of the Presidential Council on Tourism (PCT) by the Federal Government during a recent Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in the Presidential Villa.

This development was made known in a statement by the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa.

In the statement, the Minister said, ‘‘the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy is pleased to announce that the Federal Executive Council has approved the reinstatement of the Presidential Council on Tourism.

‘‘This approval reflects the strong commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR to reposition tourism, culture, and the creative economy as major drivers of national development under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

‘‘The reinstated Presidential Council on Tourism restores a high-level national structure dedicated to providing strategic leadership for tourism development. The Council brings together the Presidency, the Vice President, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Governors from tourism-focused states.

‘‘This unified structure will strengthen coordination, accelerate national planning, and foster a coherent approach to tourism growth across the country.’’

Musawa expressed deep appreciation to President Tinubu for his unwavering support for the sector.

She disclosed, ‘‘tourism and the creative economy remain among Nigeria’s strongest pathways for economic diversification. She added that this approval marks a significant milestone in ensuring stronger institutional backing for tourism development nationwide.

‘‘The reinstated Council will support several national programmes designed to expand opportunities for young people, strengthen community development, and enhance Nigeria’s global cultural influence. It will also guide efforts to create a more competitive tourism environment, stimulate investment, improve visitor experience, and unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s cultural and creative assets.

The Minister further said, ‘‘the Council’s return will enable the Ministry to push forward with transformative initiatives that align with the Renewed Hope Agenda.’’ She stressed that this development signals the FG’s commitment to building a vibrant tourism ecosystem that generates jobs, attracts investment, and celebrates the richness of Nigeria’s identity.

Making PCT work

The reinstatement of the PCT is seen as a welcome development by the stakeholders and watchers of the Nigerian tourism given that stakeholders at various points agitated for the revival of the PCT, which is more than an Inter-Ministerial Committee that is expected to take prompt and decisive actions in pushing the frontiers of Nigerian tourism.

It should be recalled that PCT was first set up by Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, with him as the Chairman of the Council and powered by the Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF) of Nigeria. A number of milestones were recorded during the short stay of the Council.

Most notable of it all was the defunct Abuja Carnival, the creation of Harmattan calendar for Nigerian Tourism and of course, the Carnival Calabar, which got its impetus from the ambitious dream outlined for Nigerian tourism by the Council.

The major factor that propelled the survival of the Council and the few milestones recorded by it within it’s the short span of its existence was due largely to the involvement and push given to it by Obasanjo. He was fully involved with its affairs and attended all the meetings held by the Council and ensured that the other members, particularly the state governors and ministers, lived up to the commitment and focus of the Council.

However, the Council died a natural death when Obasanjo’s attention was distracted by politics and other commitments making it impossible for him to attend to the Council. For the Council to succeed this time around, it would require the interest and attention of President Tinubu to make it work.

Given the present commitment of the President and the attention that he has so far paid to the cultural tourism sector and creative industry, it is doubtful if the President will show the much needed political will, interest and attention to push the Council to succeed.

If the Council, therefore, must succeed and make the desired impact, then Musawa must rise up to the occasion and muster the courage, stamina and intelligence as well as political touch needed, to push the President, Presidency, SGF, and governors to match words will action else the Council will be dead on arrival.

To succeed, Musawa must know where all the dead bones are buried and resurrect them. Engage more with the right people and constituencies that will help her realise her onerous mandate. Reduce the rhetoric, empty promises, optics and cloud chasing, photo ops and globetrotting as well as the role of an unsolicited cheerleader on the sport and entertainment arenas.