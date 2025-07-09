Boost For Live Theatre As Owanbe Goes On Stage In Ikorodu

All is set for the stage production of Owanbe, a play written by Mr. Olusola Ekundayo David, at the historic Ikorodu Town Hall, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Produced by IKODASS in conjunction with Kith & Kin Educational Schools (KKES), Owanbe, which won the Ikorodu–Oga Development Association (IKODASS) maiden Play Writing Competition in 2022, under the Ikorodu Literary Initiative (ILI) by the immediate past IKODASS administration led by Asiwaju Rotimi Erogbogbo, is set to be staged on Wednesday, 16th July, 2025, at Ikorodu Town Hall, featuring students of Kith & Kin International College, Ikorodu.

Owanbe underscores stronger appreciation of family values and identity. The play revolves around Segun Shoile, who returns to Ikorodu with his family following his father’s sickness and eventual death.

He struggles between his desire for a modest, independent lifestyle and the heavy cultural expectations of an elaborate funeral and wedding. He rejects help from his extended family and insists on doing things alone.

However, when duped of N5 million in a business deal, he realises the importance of community and support. The play explores themes such as tradition vs modernity; family and communal support; love and chastity; cultural pride.

Speaking at a press conference held at the association’s secretariat to announce the staging of the play, IKODASS Chairman, Alhaji Kolawole Fatai, described the initiative as the first in the series of major collaborative projects to be embarked upon by the current Executive Council.

“Today’s briefing is historic, being the first one to be addressed by my humble self as the Chairman of IKODASS since my assumption of office.

“In the same vein, this is the first in the series of major collaborative projects to be embarked upon by our Executive Council, since we were inaugurated about 2 months ago,” he said.

“I will therefore like to express my sincere appreciation to our Community Leader and Elder-Statesman, in person of Asiwaju Kaoli Olusanya, the Chief Learning Officer, Kith & Kin Educational Schools for initiating this strategic partnership,” he added, noting that when the current IKODASS Executive Council was inaugurated, they adopted a development agenda with the acronym, A-R-I-S-E; IKODASSA-R-I-S-E, Ikorodu Oga Gbe’ra!

Continuing, the IKODASS Chairman said: “For many skeptics who thought that we were only playing around with words, today’s press conference has finally confirmed that our Executive Council is committed to the fulfillment of every letter in the ARISE Agenda.”

He noted that the forthcoming stage performance of Owambe is in direct “alignment with the E in our agenda, which stands for Education,” adding that the play underscores the commitment of IKODASS to the promotion of education, through Literary competition among Ikorodu youths.

“Kudos to my predecessor, Asiwaju Rotimi Erogbogbo for initiating the competition during his tenure. “The current IKODASS Executive Council, in its belief that government is a continuum has therefore deemed it fit to build on the foundation laid by the immediate past Executive by bringing the story in the book to life, through the live stage performance.

The upcoming stage performance, he said, further “lend credence to our administration’s passion for talent discovery and promotion among school students and youths across the Ikorodu community.

The play Owambe “showcases what makes us thick and unique as sons and daughters of Ikorodu-Oga by promoting our socio-cultural values as a people.

“This is apart from promoting informal learning among students, while also serving as a platform for discovering and promoting acting and other creative talents among secondary school students.

“The stage performance further lend credence to our administration’s passion for talent discovery and promotion among school students and youths across the Ikorodu community.”

The Live Drama Performance will also feature a special cultural dance performance by the newly reconstituted IKODASS Baby – Ikorodu-Oga Cultural Troupe (IKOCAT), thus making it a showcase of the rich socio-cultural heritage of Ikorodu town.

Also speaking at the event, the playwright, Olusola Ekundayo David, said ‘Owambe’reflects the challenges of every day life in today’s world where the youth are confronted with cultural challenges.

Owanbe is a play that mirrors or reflects the youth of today, or the battle that the youth of today fight, or their struggles trying to blend desires with duties.

It tells the story of Segun, who tries to become the head of his family after his father’s death, but he was not respecting the culture.

“But at the end, he got into a problem and realised that no matter who you are, you can never be an island, and that you will always need people.

No matter how you say you can do it alone, life will always bring you back to a people called family.” On his expectation, he said: “At the end of this stage play, I want the audience to go home with the fact that we are one.

I also want this book to go far. I want it to be a point of reference. I want it to shape life and destiny, and be an added value to our culture in Ikorodu, Nigeria, and of course in Africa as a continent,” he said.

The Principal of Kith and Kin International College Ikorodu, Mr Oregbesan Julius Gbenga, said that KKES does not limit students’ capacity to reading and writing, but also allows them to explore other aspects of learning.

“In Kith and Kin International College, we do not limit our students to reading and writing, we try to explore the three domains of learning – cognitive, affective, psychomotor.

“We know that some students might not really do well in an academic environment, but when it comes to the play, drama, they excel. Our core value and unique selling point as a school is that we do not limit our students to reading and writing.

We have to discover talent, and every talent we discover either in sport, drama or technology, we try to help such students to do better.

“Over the years, we have seen those that are not doing well in academics that can do very well in drama and we are trying to use that to promote them.

As a result of that, it has become a yearly event in Kith and Kin Educational Schools, so that those that cannot do well fantastically in some subjects are giving the opportunity to do well in other areas, and that is the more reason why we are coming this year again to perform a live stage drama of a play titled, ‘Owanbe’,” he said.