Boost For Female Representation In Arts, Media F.R.A.M.E. Debuts

Women in the Arts (WIA) has announced the launch of F.R.A.M.E. (Female Representation & Advancement in Media), a groundbreaking incubator and accelerator program dedicated to amplifying female voices and advancing representation in the arts and media— with a special focus on Nollywood.

The initiative will debut at the Nigerian Film & TV Summit (NIFS) 2025 on Tuesday, 26 August, at the Legend Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. F.R.A.M.E. is designed to equip emerging female filmmakers and storytellers with the mentorship, training, and resources they need to develop compelling stories, refine their craft, and navigate the often-challenging landscape of the Nigerian film industry.

“By fostering a supportive community and promoting inclusivity, F.R.A.M.E. aims to shatter glass ceilings and redefine the narrative of Nigerian film, spotlighting the depth and diversity of female-focused storytelling,” the organisers stated.

“For decades, Nollywood has been a cultural powerhouse, shaping how Nigeria and Africa tell their stories. Yet many of these narratives have been dominated by male perspectives, often reducing female characters to narrow stereotypes and limiting women’s influence behind the scenes.

F.R.A.M.E. seeks to address this imbalance head-on. The launch event will feature: A Keynote Address – “Rewriting Her Story”, copresented by Biodun Stephen and Brenda Fashugba, highlighting the historical portrayal of women in Nigerian cinema and the urgent need for change.

There will be a panel conversation on “Rewriting Her Story, Shaping the Future: Women’s Voices in Nigerian Film”, featuring Ego Boyo, Biodun Stephen, and Brenda Fashugba, moderated by Wana Udobang. Also, official unveiling of F.R.A.M.E. – Outlining the program’s mission, activities, and opportunities for collaboration.

The organisers further stated that F.R.A.M.E. will support with skills development in screenwriting, directing, producing, and editing; mentorship and networking with leading industry professionals; and funding pathways for women-led projects.

A commitment to inclusive storytelling that dismantles harmful stereotypes and reflects the richness of women’s lived experiences. “F.R.A.M.E. is more than a program—it’s a movement to ensure that women are not just present but are leading, creating, and influencing the stories we tell as a nation,” said Brenda Fashugba, Convener of Wom- en in the Arts. “We are building a future where female creatives in Nollywood have equal access to opportunities, resources, and respect.”