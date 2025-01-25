Boost for Cultural Dance Exhibitions as National Troupe Unveils Groundbreaking Initiative

Share

Recently, the National Troupe of Nigeria (NTN), under the leadership of Kaltume Bulama Gana, fsna, unveiled a groundbreaking initiative in collaboration with Open Innovation Access (OIA), a leading advocate of open innovation.

This pioneering initiative, which is the integration of advanced technology into the core operations of the National Troupe, particularly in the realm of cultural dance exhibitions, aims to revolutionise the presentation and preservation of Nigeria’s cultural dances. It was was formally launched at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, with pomp and festivity, and drew commendation from stakeholders in the arts and culture sector.

The unveiling, held at Queen Amina Garden, National Theatre Iganmu Lagos, had in attendance the Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa who was represented by the Special Adviser to the president on Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Mariam Ajaga; the Artistic Director/CEO of the National Troupe of Nigeria (NTN), Hajia Kaltume Bulama Gana; the Director General of National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Dr Shaibu Husseini; the Head of the Department of Creative Arts, University of Lagos, Professor Stephen Oluibukun Olusoji, who was represented by Associate Professor Felix Emoruwa, of the Creative Arts Department, University of Lagos; veteran actress, Joke Sylva; celebrated broadcasters and creator of the popular pan-African tourism and cultural programme, Isaac and Nneka Moses; and several veteran actors, dancers, choreographers, directors, among others.

Significantly, by integrating cutting-edge technology into its core operations, the NTN is not only elevating the artistry and skill of its dancers but also fostering a stronger connection between Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and the younger generation. This revolutionary approach will elevate the audience experience to unprecedented heights, enabling people from all corners of the globe to enjoy the beauty and diversity of Nigerian cultural dances from the comfort of their homes or at designated locations.

By leveraging immersive technologies such as virtual and augmented reality, the NTN aims to connect younger generations with their cultural heritage and ensure the preservation of traditional dances that risk being overshadowed by contemporary trends.

Also, through this initiative, the National Troupe is paving the way for a new era in Nigerian cultural expression, blending tradition with modernity in a seamless and captivating manner. It underscores the National Troupe’s commitment to blending innovation with tradition, ensuring that Nigeria’s vibrant cultural identity continues to thrive in the digital age.

In her address, the Special Adviser to the president on Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Mariam Ajaga, commended the Director General of the National Troupe for her innovation and her dedication to pushing the cultural heritage of Nigeria forward and making it accessible to all.

“We want to thank you Hajia Kaltume for your innovation and for making this partnership possible. The Ministry stands behind you and we are happy for the signing of this MOU and the innovation that this partnership will bring to not just the youth of Nigeria and Nigeria as a whole, but to the global audience. You are bringing Nigeria’s cultural heritage to a global audience and making it accessible to all.

“You’re preserving our cultural heritage for the future generations to come. Therefore, our dance, our music, our drama, and our languages will not be lost. And we’re grateful and appreciative of all of your efforts. And to the team here at the National Troupe of Nigeria, we honour you, we’re grateful for your efforts. And to our partners, Open Innovation Access (OIA), we thank you for this innovation and for giving us the opportunity to partner with you on this great endeavor. We are grateful,” she said.

The DG of NFVCB), Dr Shaibu Husseini, in his remark, also commended the National Troupe of Nigeria (NTN), under the visionary leadership of Kaltume Bulama Gana, for this initiave, stressing that it is the right time for culture to meet tech,

He said: “This is big, this is huge. It is the first time that the National Troupe will be partnering with an organisation that is tech-driven. And we believe that this is the right time for culture to meet tech, because we cannot continue to be distributing our cultural packages in the same traditional way when we are going modern now. So this is another avenue to market, to distribute, to make sure that those dances get across and not just remain here.

“These days, government don’t have enough money for us to go on tour like we used to go in those days. But with this technology you don’t actually need to travel. Just put the performance. And I’m happy that they are collaborating with the National Troupe, the nation’s cultural ambassadors, the people who are supposed to be the flagship of dance, of drama, of music in the country.

“So I congratulate you, Ma, and you have my support anytime.”

Emoruwa, in his remark, described the event as very historic, adding that it is one initiative that ought to have come before now.

“We are particularly proud that the National Troupe is taking this wonderful initiative. It is one initiative that ought to have come before now, by our reckoning, especially when we learned that there had been a particular body that is coming up with the idea of notating, digitally, African dances. We felt that it is one of the projects that should be spearheaded by the National Troupe. But this is one big one where we are catching the younger ones speaking their language by retaining the brief for National Troupe, which is propagating, documenting, preserving the cultural heritage of Nigeria.

“Dance is a special area by which we can do this, and doing this, taking this initiative is one area by which of course we can do this. We say kudos, and we can only pray that the Almighty God will bless your path and make a success out of this journey,” Associate Professor Emoruwa said.

Earlier, in her opening remark, the Artistic Director/CEO of the National Troupe of Nigeria (NTN), Hajia Kaltume Bulama Gana, said the innovative partnership “has the potential to revitalize the industry, create new job opportunities, and stimulate economic growth.

“NTN aims to immerse our audiences by seamlessly blending traditional dance forms with state-of-the-art technology, while creating breath-taking performances that transport viewers to a realm of wonder and imagination.

“We are thrilled to partner with Open Innovation Access to usher in a new era of cultural experiences. By embracing technology, we can not only captivate audiences worldwide but also play a crucial role in safeguarding our rich cultural heritage for future generations. This initiative has the potential to revitalize our industry, create new job opportunities, and stimulate economic growth by boosting demand for traditional instruments and accessories.

“This ground-breaking initiative is a testament to the forward-thinking vision of our ministry. We will bridge the gap between the past and the present, inspiring young people to embrace their cultural roots and carry forward the legacy of our ancestors.”

She further stated that this initiative demonstrates their commitment to “embracing innovation and leveraging technology to enhance the way we engage with the world.”

Also speaking at the event, Joke Silva commended the Artistic Director/CEO of the National Troupe of Nigeria (NTN), Hajia Kaltume Bulama Gana on this groundbreaking collaboration, noting that it is an amazing event.

“It’s really incredible that we are not only focusing on live performances with the National Troupe, but I love the leap into the present and, by God’s grace, also into the future, with what is happening with innovation access. To be able to help our children to not only constantly gain with Western folklore and Western cultural signposts, but we are also saying that they can also interact with our own culture, with our own folklore through what is native to them – technology.

“I think it is an amazing event, and I really do want to congratulate Hajia for this. It’s an incredible milestone. I think it’s an incredible collaboration and I believe that the National Troupe will enjoy a lot of celebration from this collaboration. So once again, congratulations on this groundbreaking collaboration. And we look forward to exciting times ahead,” Joke Silva said.

Highlights of the event include cultural dances and musical performances.

