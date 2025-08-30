Boost For Content Creation, Culture As Lyvads Comes On Stream

The much anticipated unveiling of Lyvads, a personalised video content platform built to transform the way creators, businesses, and individuals connect, was held last Sunday at Cafe One Victoria Island, Lagos, amid palpable excitement.

The app promises to revolutionise the way businesses, content creators and people connect. The platform also allows users the access to personalised content of their favourite influencers.

The launching, which brought together content creators, other stakeholders in the content creation space, is seen as a major boost for the creative sector, not only in Nigeria, but also in Africa. Dignitaries at the event include Special Assistant to the President on Capacity Development, Mr. Sadiq Rabiu, who was represented by Enitan Osunsanya; CEO and founder of Lyvads, Abiodun Owotomo, who spoke at the event via a prerecorded video. Also in attendance include David Goriola – Product Consultant expert; Adebisi Peters – Brand & Marketing Manager; Philip Gold – HR Business Partner, among several others.

Speaking at the launch, which was anchored by celebrated actress and content creator, Temi Kosoko, the Special Assistant to the President on Capacity Development, Mr. Sadiq Rabiu, represented by Enitan Osunsanya, said the official launch of Lyvads signals a homegrown innovation that redefines how creators, businesses, and institutions connect through digital content.

“As Nigeria seeks to build an economy powered by innovation, technology, and youth potential, initiatives like Lyvads are not just platforms, they are pathways to the future of work. They reflect the creativity and resilience of our people, and they signal Nigeria’s readiness to lead Africa’s digital transformation,” he said.

He noted that the Office of the Special Assistant to the President on Capacity Development “was established to help deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda by advancing human capital development, institutional strengthening, and public sector transformation. A central pillar of this mandate is ensuring that young Nigerians are not left behind in the global shift towards digital economies.

“Lyvads aligns squarely with this vision. By bridging creativity with commerce, it provides young creators with sustainable income streams, businesses with authentic engagement tools, and highlights new opportunities to showcase African innovation on a global stage.”

He described the launching of Lyvads as milestone, stressing that Lyvads is precisely “the type of indigenous solution that speaks to both our national priorities and global frameworks including; the Sustainable Development Goals, where digital innovation and decent work go hand in hand.

“Lyvads is more than a platform. It is an opportunity to learn, to earn, and to lead. For our institutions and private sector, it is proof that partnerships with local innovators can deliver both impact and scale. And for our nation, it is a step forward in positioning Nigeria as a hub of digital creativity with global influence.

“As we celebrate this milestone, I want to reaffirm the commitment of my Office to support innovations like Lyvads that empower Nigerians, transform livelihoods, and drive sustainable national growth.”

Rabiu assured that as his Office continues to design and roll-out capacity development initiatives, they are fully committed to leveraging strong partnerships that will place Nigerian innovation at the centre of the global creative economy.

“Today’s launch is one more step toward bridging the gap between vision and reality. Let us leave this room not just with more conversation, but with concrete actions, new partnerships, and a renewed commitment to building a Nigeria where every creator and business owner has the capacity and opportunity to thrive.”

In his address, Owotomo said the need to create an environment that is secure for all parties, gave birth to the idea of Lyvads today.

“We thought there should be something that would be able to connect creators, influencers, businesses and individuals, all seamless in one ecosystem. We needed to create an environment that is secure for all parties. And that’s what we’ve got to do here.”

He also underscored the need to work together as a team to get the achievement of putting Africa first in the creator space.

Before the app’s launch, there was a demonstration to show the features of the app, which include the app’s wallet system for payments, verified creator profiles and the apps filter feature, among others.

According to the Product Manager, David Goriola, Lyvads stands out from other mediums because it offers transparency in terms of pricing, and the skillset of creators. He also stated there are measures in place to ensure the protection of user data.

Adebisi Peters, the Brand and Marketing Manager for Lyvads, described the platform as a solution to creators.

“We are now live and we provide the ultimate access you need to personalise moments, the ultimate access you need to get quality content for your business without