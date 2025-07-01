Boost For Abia-Made Fabrics, Shoes As Otti Commissions Export Lab

The Abia State Export Lab, a flagship initiative of Governor Alex Otti’s administration aimed at developing export-ready businesses and products made in Abia, is set to be commissioned on July 8, 2025.

According to the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, the facility will be inaugurated by Governor Otti himself and is expected to serve as a platform for standardization, global exposure, and the international promotion of Abia-made products.

Speaking at a press briefing in Umuahia, Kanu described the Export Lab as a core component of the export-growth pillar in Governor Otti’s economic rejuvenation agenda.

“The commissioning of this Export Lab marks a strategic shift towards an export-led industrialisation drive in Abia State, with Aba—our commercial and innovation hub—at the forefront,” Kanu said.

He explained that the lab would provide businesses with structured support to explore viable international markets, assess and enhance internal capacity, and initiate formal export operations.

The programme, Kanu revealed, will run initially for six months in its first phase, with a select number of qualified businesses chosen as pilot participants. During the period, participating companies will receive training on export readiness, develop tailored export strategies, and undergo capacity building in areas such as marketing, regulatory compliance, logistics, and operations.

The initiative will also include needs assessment, market trials, and performance evaluations to shape future expansion.

Kanu further noted that the Lab aims to produce export strategies and secure initial export deals for about 20 or more Aba-based businesses, with a primary focus on the African market.

The programme, implemented in collaboration with development partners such as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), is expected to significantly boost internal business capabilities in pricing, product adaptation, packaging, production management, and international certification.

On criteria for business selection, the Commissioner listed factors such as a physical presence in Aba, readiness for export, strong leadership commitment, and the existence of a dedicated export team. The Lab will focus on products with strategic market advantages and proven demand.

He identified the Akwete cloth—a locally woven indigenous textile from Akwete in Ukwa East Local Government Area—as a priority product. As a geographical indication product with protected cultural and commercial identity, Akwete cloth is poised to take center stage in the Lab’s global outreach plans.

“The Akwete cloth will be one of the focus products featured in the Export Lab,” Kanu said. “Second will be footwear, particularly for the oil and gas, construction, and industrial sectors. Third will be apparel tailored for the African diaspora—fashion that reflects cultural resonance and meets global standards.”

Also speaking, Commissioner for Industry and SMEs, Mazi Mike Akpara, emphasized that the initiative aims to revive Aba’s historic reputation as the “Japan of Africa.”

“Before now, Aba was known for producing virtually anything, but due to a lack of confidence and proper branding, many products were falsely labeled as ‘Made in Japan’ or ‘Made in Brazil,’” Akpara said.

“The Export Growth Lab will instill that confidence in our producers. It will teach them how to package their goods to meet international standards because that is the only way our products can compete globally.”

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Multilateral and Donor Agencies, Mr. Odinakachi Emeh, and the Principal Secretary and Chief Strategist Officer of the State, Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzukwu, affirmed that the initiative is supported by the UNDP, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and other development partners.

They stated that the Lab is part of Governor Otti’s broader strategy to reposition Aba as Nigeria’s premier economic hub by creating a conducive environment for business growth and job creation.