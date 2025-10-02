Boost 1.0 Monthly Pension Hits N14.84bn In June – PenCom

Monthly pension payments under the Pension Boost 1.0 initiative surged to ₦14.837 billion in June 2025, the Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, disclosed on Thursday in Abuja.

The initiative has enhanced pensions for over 241,000 retirees, representing 80 percent of those under Programmed Withdrawal. Oloworaran gave the update at a Stakeholders’ Conference jointly organised by PenCom and the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), themed: “Workings of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).” She was represented by PenCom’s Acting Commissioner, Technical, Hon. Hafiz Kawu Ibrahim.

She explained that more than 10 million Nigerians, from public service employees to private sector workers, as well as artisans and the self-employed under the Personal Pension Plan are covered by the CPS.

According to her, pension assets have grown to over ₦25 trillion, supporting national development through strategic investments, while the Commission ensures regular monthly pension payments to over 552,000 retirees and lump sum benefits to an additional 291,735 retirees.

“In total, more than 844,000 retirees across both public and private sectors now enjoy retirement benefits that are steady, reliable, and transparent,” she said.

Oloworaran added that the minimum capital and governance requirements for Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and Custodians have been revised to strengthen financial stability, improve service delivery, and enhance technological resilience.

She also highlighted five new regulations under the Pension Revolution 2.0 initiative, including Whistle-Blowing Guidelines for Pension Fund Assets; Revised Regulation on Investment of Pension Fund Assets; Framework for Accredited Pension Agents under the Personal Pension Plan; Guidelines for the Personal Pension Plan; Circular on Revised Minimum Capital Requirements for PFAs and PFCs; and the Introduction of Free Health Insurance for Retirees.